Dubai Nol card guide: How to get monthly, annual travel pass for Metro and buses

KT Photo: Rahul Gajjar

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:41 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:49 PM

Do you use the Dubai Metro regularly? If so, you would be aware of multiple options of nol cards available in the city.

From personalised cards to a single-use one, each type caters to a different use. There are several concessions that are available including one for students and another for senior citizens.

Another option, is to get a travel pass. This is loaded on a nol card and is based on the zonal structure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It allows you to travel multiple times on any line of public transport, such as buses, metro, and tram, except for buses across cities, seasonal buses, Dubai taxi, and marine transport vessels.

Price

Take a look at the prices of the different categories below:

Silver

Travel pass validity 1 zone 2 zones All zones 7 days Dh50 Dh80 Dh110 30 days Dh140 Dh230 Dh350 90 days Dh330 Dh550 Dh830 365 days Dh1,060 Dh1,770 Dh2,670

Gold

Travel pass validity 1 zone 2 zones All zones 7 days Dh100 Dh160 Dh220 30 days Dh280 Dh460 Dh700 90 days Dh660 Dh1,100 Dh1,660 365 days Dh2,120 Dh3,540 Dh5,340

Concessions

Travel pass validity 1 zone 2 zones All zones 7 days Dh25 Dh40 Dh55 30 days Dh70 Dh115 Dh175 90 days Dh165 Dh275 Dh415 365 days Dh530 Dh885 Dh1,335

How to apply