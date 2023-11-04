Dubai: 2 residents win 1 million nol Plus points each for frequent use of public transport

Dhiren Bhatia (centre), who topped the list with 8,000 journeys in the people of determination category, receives the award from Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the board of executive directors (left). — Supplied photos

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:34 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has honoured ‘Public Transport Champions’, with top winners in each category receiving one million nol Plus points for their frequent use of mass transit in Dubai.

The awarding ceremony was led by Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman of the board of executive directors, during the celebration of 14th Public Transport Day and RTA’s 18th anniversary.

Six Public Transport Champions were chosen from the commuters. In the people of determination category, Dhiren Bhatia topped the list with 8,000 journeys, followed by Salem Al Somahi who made 7,000 journeys, and Mohamed Abdul Kader in third place with 6,750 journeys.

In the general public category, Mohamed Thalangara Aboobaker came on top after registering 15,900 journeys on public transport. He was followed by Mohammad Ahmadzadeh and Sirajudeen Abdul Kader in second and third places with 14,442 and 13,900 journeys respectively.

Salem Al Somahi (right).

The two first-place winners in the two categories each received one million nol Plus points, while the second and third placers were each awarded 700,000 and 500,000 nol Plus points respectively.

Mohamed Abdul Kader (right).

Loyalty rewards

Nol Plus is a loyalty and rewards programme launched by RTA for nol card holders. Members earn points and receive special benefits every time they use their nol card to pay Dubai Metro, taxi fares, public buses or pay parking charges. Commuters can use the loyalty points earned to top up their nol account or avail of discount while shopping or eating at select restaurants.

Mohamed Thalangara Aboobaker (right).

During the awarding ceremony, Al Tayer reiterated RTA’s commitment to promoting the use of Dubai’s integrated public transport, and the realisation of RTA’s vision to become a “world leader in seamless and sustainable mobility.”

Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (right).

The two-week long public transport celebration will continue until November 8, under the theme ‘Gym on the Go’ which is aimed at “promoting public health and physical fitness of community members by encouraging them to use public transport.”

Sirajudeen Abdul Kader (right).

