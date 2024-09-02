Paternity leave in UAE: Requirements, duration, all you need to know

It's easy to say 'yes' to a project that can earn you some extra money; however, keep in mind that in the UAE, you'll need a permit to proceed
In the UAE, paternity leave was introduced in August 2020 through the provisions outlined in Article 32 ('Other Leaves') of the New Employment Law. Approved in August 2020, the new provision in the UAE labour laws took effect in February 2022.
For new fathers, understanding paternity leave is key to balancing their professional and personal lives as they welcome a newborn into their family. Taking time off work to bond with their newborn and support their wife is crucial, making it easier for everyone to adjust to the changes that come with a growing family.
If you're a new father interested to learn more about the details of paternity leave in the UAE, such as how long you can be away from work and eligibility requirements, here's all you need to know:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
You’ll need to give your employer a copy of your child’s birth certificate, as this document is necessary to confirm your legal status as the child's parent.
It's also a good idea to notify your employer and file your leave request a few days before your baby is due. This advance notice helps ensure a smooth transition while you're away.
Additionally, make sure to review your company’s specific paternity leave policy, as there might be extra steps or requirements based on your firm's guidelines and internal policies.
Male employees in both the federal government and private sectors are entitled to five days of paternity leave, which is shorter compared to maternity leave — 45 calendar days for most employees, and 60 days for those in the federal government.
Although many private companies in the UAE provide a five-day paternity leave to their male employees, some firms are extending this benefit significantly, offering between 30 and 42 days of paternity leave.
Paternity leave can also differ for government employees. For example, male employees in Dubai and Abu Dhabi's governments are entitled to just three days of paternity leave.
If you’re a male employee working in the federal or private sector and you have a newborn, then you’re eligible for paternity leave. However, some employers might have a minimum employment requirement before you can take this leave. To avoid any issues, be sure to review your company’s policy before filing your paternity leave request.
Once your employer has approved your request for paternity leave, you can use your paternity leave within six months of the birth of your child.
If you want to extend your time with your family, you can also combine your paternity leave with your annual leave, as long as both are taken within that six-month window.
ALSO READ:
It's easy to say 'yes' to a project that can earn you some extra money; however, keep in mind that in the UAE, you'll need a permit to proceed
A majlis is a space where members of the community can connect, bridge generation gaps, and find solutions to social issues
Earlier this year, an Electronic Travel Authorisation was introduced as a replacement for visas for Emiratis
This 24/7 service can also help drivers change a flat tyre, recharge batteries, and even get some fuel for an empty tank
The tests cover basic subjects like Arabic, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science
Individuals violating the consumer protection law face up to Dh2 million in fines and 2 years imprisonment
Publishing news, visual materials or rumours online with the intention of ridiculing or harming the reputation, prestige or status of the country is illegal
The UAE decriminalised bounced cheques back in 2022, except those that have been issued in bad faith