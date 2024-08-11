Partial deduction announced: Buy a home in Abu Dhabi with a purchase loan

File Photo

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 7:36 AM

UAE nationals can avail loans for support on a range of housing needs in Abu Dhabi. Some Emiratis are also eligible to apply for a partial loan deduction or extension in the loan repayment period, from September 2024.

In addition, newlywed citizens can avail of Dh75,000 annual rental support for two years, starting September 2024.

Citizens can apply for a home purchase loan through the 'Iskan Abu Dhabi' app to purchase a house from strategic partners or developers approved by ADHA or the local market in Abu Dhabi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The home purchase loan is for an amount of Dh1,750,000, and must be paid off in monthly instalments. To buy a residence with the help of this loan, follow these 20 steps:

Steps to buy a home with purchase loan