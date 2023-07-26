Look: Newlywed UAE royal couple spotted at posh restaurant in Dubai Mall

People often develop excess hair shedding between six weeks and three months after a stressful event such as a major surgery, a chronic or short-term illness, a pregnancy or a death in the family.
A UAE royal couple — who grabbed headlines after tying the knot in a dreamy, fairytale wedding — was recently seen out and about in Dubai, enjoying the views of the city.
Sheikha Mahra, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum were spotted at a swanky brasserie at Dubai Mall on Tuesday.
The love birds even wore matching army green outfits, Sheikha Mahra in a long dress and Sheikh Mana in a kandoora:
Novikov Café, located inside the mall's Fashion Avenue, is known for serving traditional Mediterranean fare with a French twist. But besides the delectable meals it offers, the royal couple appears to have also enjoyed the breathtaking view of the glittering Downtown Dubai from the restaurant's balcony.
Both of them shared a glimpse of the scenery on their Instagram accounts:
Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana's royal wedding earlier this year had been the talk of the town for weeks, with the majestic details — from the ethereal wedding gown the princess wore to the towering cake they cut at the ceremony — mesmerising netizens from around the world.
