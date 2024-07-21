Internships in UAE: Work hours, age, job restrictions, rules you need to know

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM

While schools lay the foundation for theoretical learning, students and recent graduates get practical experience through internships. It bridges the gap between education and professional life.

With hands-on experience, these internships help students understand their key strengths, develop skills, build a network, and improve resumes, making individuals more competitive in the job market. But what are the rules and regulations surrounding student internships in the UAE?

The UAE has issued many resolutions enabling students to work and get trained at operating establishments. It is regulated to ensure both the intern and the employer understand their rights and obligations.

Age limitations

Children who are younger than 15 years old are not allowed to be employed in the UAE.

Teenagers aged 15 to 18 can work in the UAE, subject to several conditions. Additionally, they must obtain juvenile work permits to be legally employed.

Students who are 15 years old and above are allowed to work and receive training at businesses or operating establishments. However, this is only permitted if there is a formal written contract outlining the terms of their employment and training.

The contract

Any establishment is permitted to train students aged 15 years and above, on condition of a written contract. The contract shall include:

Contract must clarify the nature of work

Training areas

The wage (if any)

Daily working hours

Length of the training period

Weekly and other holidays

Value of the bonus (if any) and any privileges granted to the trainee in accordance with the system adopted by the establishment

Companies are permitted to recruit students aged 15 and above during their academic year holidays (school breaks), for a period not exceeding three consecutive months at a time, unless otherwise decided.

Required documents

Students shall not be trained or employed unless the following documents and conditions are met:

1. A written consent from the student’s parent or legal guardian

2. Emirates Identity Card (EID)

3. Proof of student status

4. A valid UAE Residence Visa for expatriate students

5. A physical fitness certificate issued and endorsed by a competent medical doctor.

However, in the case of training, a written letter from the student’s parent or legal guardian will suffice as a substitute for this certificate.

6. In case of training, a no-objection certificate/letter from the educational institute in which the student is enrolled.

7. Students are not allowed to get trained or work at an establishment that’s be suspended.

Working hours, breaks...

The company in which the juvenile student is being trained or employed during the school holidays is obliged to abide by the following:

1. Companies shall not train or employ juvenile students in any prohibited jobs stated by in 2018 decree (Ministerial Decree No. 519).

2. Juvenile students shall not work at night in industrial projects. The term "night" refers to a period of at least 12 consecutive hours, including the time from 8pm to 6am.

3. The maximum number of actual working hours for juvenile students is six hours daily. During these working hours, they are entitled to one or more breaks for rest, meals, or prayers, with the total break time not less than one hour. These breaks should be scheduled so that no more than four consecutive working hours occur without a break.