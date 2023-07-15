'I'd love to celebrate with him someday': Meet UAE residents, visitor who share same birthday as Sheikh Mohammed

For them, there's nothing like having a remarkable connection with a leader they look up to

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 4:27 PM

Countless people celebrate their birthdays on the same day; but those born on July 15 are luckier than most — as they share the same birthday as no less than the beloved Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

Eighty-one-year-old Linda Joyce Williams, a Jamaican-born Londoner and a resident of Dubai, was surprised when she found out that Sheikh Mohammed also turned a year older today.

“Dubai has become my second home, and I'm grateful for the vision and leadership of Sheikh Mohammed. The way he has developed this city is truly remarkable, and I love witnessing its growth and prosperity,” said Linda.

“The Ruler has created a safe and beautiful country and we would like to live for long here," she said. And her birthday wish? For her son to be granted a Golden Visa. “My son Paul runs his own media company in Dubai, closely follows Sheikh Mohammed's endeavours, and admires his visionary leadership and commitment to progress."

Cosmin Mihai Constantinescu, a frequent visitor to Dubai, said that to celebrate his birthday with Sheikh Mohammed would be a dream come true.

"If I get a chance to celebrate birthday together, I would love to do it. It would be my dream," said Cosmin, who turned 27 today.

Dubai has captured his heart, said the visitor whose elder sister lives in Dubai. "I'm amazed at the incredible transformation Sheikh Mohammed has brought to this city. I love how he has built Dubai into a global icon of progress and innovation."

Upon learning about the unique 'birthday bond' he and Sheikh Mohammed shared, Cosmin said: “I feel much honoured to share my birthday with such a prominent figure. I look up to the visionary leader’s accomplishments and I am inspired by his transformative leadership."

Pratish Uchil, an Indian resident of Dubai since 2014, said sharing his birthday with Sheikh Mohammed is an "extraordinary" coincidence he is proud of.

Pratish has never met any other person with the same birthday, but if there could be one person he could celebrate with, it will no doubt be Sheikh Mohammed.

“I am fascinated by diverse cultures and traditions living here and the credit goes to the visionary leader who has brought the world to this city. I feel a deep connection to Dubai and its Ruler,” he said.

“I'm in awe of the Ruler's dedication to building a prosperous and inclusive city. His vision and efforts have shaped this city into a beacon of success. I have a deep love for Dubai and the incredible journey it has undergone under his guidance."

