How to bring medicines into the UAE: Step-by-step guide for residents, visitors

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 9:35 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:41 PM

The UAE has a zero-tolerance policy towards the recreational use of drugs, strictly enforced by the law* on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances. The law criminalises the production, import, export, transport, purchase, sale, possession, and storage of narcotic and psychotropic substances unless conducted as part of supervised and regulated medical or scientific activities in compliance with applicable laws.

It's essential to be aware of local medication laws when travelling to the UAE, as non-compliance can lead to serious consequences. Travellers must carry prescriptions for their medicines and verify whether their medications are controlled.

Controlled medicines

Controlled drugs in the UAE are substances that the government regulates due to their potential for abuse and dependence. These drugs are categorised under strict regulations, and their import, export, distribution, and use are closely monitored.

Narcotic and psychotropic (controlled drug - Class A or CDa) drugs are controlled and controlled medicines are administered to patients of acute and chronic diseases. They are mostly administered to in-patients.

Controlled drugs - Class B (CDb) are semi-controlled.

Controlled drugs typically include:

Narcotics: Strong painkillers such as morphine, codeine, and fentanyl. Psychotropic Substances: Medications that affect the mind, emotions, and behaviour, such as benzodiazepines (e.g., diazepam, lorazepam), antidepressants, and antipsychotics. Stimulants: Medications used for ADHD or narcolepsy, such as methylphenidate and amphetamines. Sedatives and Tranquilisers: Medications used for anxiety or sleep disorders, such as barbiturates and certain hypnotics.

For controlled medications and semi-controlled substances, prior approval through the Ministry of Health and Prevention(Mohap) website is mandatory for UAE residents, tourists and transit passengers. Non-controlled and over-the-counter medications do not require this pre-approval.

This process typically requires detailed documentation, including a prescription and a letter from a doctor. Additionally, the quantity of medication allowed is usually limited to a supply sufficient for personal use during the stay in the UAE.

Documents required:

To apply for ministry approval, you need to have the following documents:

Prescription:

Prescription should include the patient's full name, medicine name with the dose, dosage form & duration of treatment, and date of issuance, along with a physician's name.

The document should be issued within the last three months & recognised/ stamped by the healthcare facility in which the patient is following up.

Medical report

The medical reports should include the patient's full name, diagnosis (medical condition), treatment plan (medicine name, dose, dosage form along with the duration of treatment), the date of issuance, and the name of a physician.

The document should be issued within the last year & recognised/ stamped by the healthcare facility in which the patient is following up.

Copy of Emirates ID and passport

How to apply for the permit

A permit allows residents of the country to obtain approvals to import personal narcotic and psychotropic drugs through shipping companies.

— Login to the MoHAP website or smart app using the UAE PASS and click on 'services'.

— Click 'individual services' or use the search bar to find and select 'issue of a permit to import medicines for 'personal use'.

— Click on 'start service'.

— Login to the Ministry of health and prevention portal with your credentials or the UAE Pass

— From the dashboard, click 'new application' then select the service from the menu and click 'create application'

— Fill in the required fields and add 'medicine details'

— Click on 'attachments' to add the required documents, then click 'review' to review or edit the information.

— Click on submit

Time to process: Your application will be processed within three working days and is free of charges.

Guidelines for travellers carrying personal medicines into the UAE:

a) Controlled Medicines (Narcotic, Psychotropic, CDA and CDB)

1. For carrying narcotic drugs: Travellers who are coming in to or transiting through UAE require prior approval from Mohap.

2. The traveller should have in his/her possession the documents (in Arabic or English) mentioned below.

A valid medical prescription, if the original of the prescription is retained in the pharmacy that dispensed the preparation, the traveller should keep an attested copy of the prescription.

Authenticated certificate and/or permit from the health authority of the country of departure, confirming his/her legal authority to possess for personal use, medical preparations mentioned therein.

Amount of medicines carried by any travellers should not exceed a period of 30 days of treatment.

3. The above documents should be in the traveller's possession during the stay in the UAE and should be available on request for presentation to the authorities.

4. The traveller shall be required to present the above documents to the customs authorities at the port of entry and get signed and stamped by the customs officer.

5. Transit travellers have to comply with the required procedures when entering and leaving the UAE.

b) Regular medicines - Prescription-only medicines (POM)

A traveller to the UAE can carry along with him/her the POM medicines for his/her personal use for a period of not more than three months of consumption, provided that he/she has to carry a valid medical prescription.