How to apply for UK visit visa in UAE; process, cost explained

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 2:42 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 2:43 PM

One of the most popular getaways for UAE residents in the smouldering hot summer is the UK.

The cloudy weather gives residents some much needed respite from the sun – the lifestyle and relatively shorter flight distance makes it popular.

Earlier this year, an Electronic Travel Authorisation was introduced as a replacement for visas to the UK for UAE nationals. The application process is quick and entirely digital, with most visitors applying via a mobile app and receiving a swift decision on their application.

Other nationals residing in the UAE, however, have to apply for a visa to visit, here is how you can apply for the visa:

Applying for a visa to the UK is relatively simple and most of it can be done online.

Step 1: The first thing you must do is find out which visa you need to apply for. While there are multiple types of visas that you could apply for depending on the duration of your stay and purpose of your visit, the most popular one is a 'Standard Visitor Visa'.

Step 2: Find out and prepare your documentation on the basis of the visa you have applied for.

Step 3: Once you have gathered all relevant documents, the next step is to apply for your UK visa. Head to the official website of the UK Government to apply (www.gov.uk)

Step 4: After you complete your application, you will be asked to pay for it online. On completing the payment, you you will receive a reference number, which you must take a note of.