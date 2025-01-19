Golden Visa in UAE: 13 reasons why applications get rejected for long-term residency

Launched in May 2019, the UAE Golden Visa programme aimed to attract investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talent, researchers, and outstanding students. Over time, it has been expanded to include various categories of professionals and investors contributing to the country’s development.

The long-term residency offers several benefits, including multiple entry permits and the ability to sponsor dependents. It allows expats to live, work, and invest in the UAE with ease, without the hassle of frequent visa renewal and provides more stability. The visa is available for various groups, including:

Investors

Entrepreneurs

Scientists

Talents, scholars, and specialists

Top students and graduates

Pioneers of humanitarian work

First line of defence personnel

Gamers

Teachers

Skilled professionals

Volunteers

Skilled workers and professionals are also eligible for a Golden Visa if they meet specific criteria. This includes holding a valid employment contract in the UAE for a job classified under occupational levels 1 or 2.

Level 1 classification – Managers & Business Executives

Level 2 classification – Professionals in the fields of Sciences, Engineering, Health, Education, Business and Management, Information Technology, Law, Sociology, and Culture

Applicants must possess a bachelor's degree (BA) and meet a salary requirement of Dh30,000 and above. Read all the application requirements here. However, failure to properly file the application will result in rejection by the relevant department or immigration office.

Rejection due to lack of experience

There can be various reasons why employees' applications in the high-salary category may be rejected. Call centre executives at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and Amer Centre recently informed Khaleej Times that they had observed applications being rejected due to a lack of experience within the same company.

"Recently, we have seen that the immigration department is rejecting applications. They clearly state the reason for rejection as the applicants lack at least two years of experience with the company," the GDRFA executive said.

Confirming the same, Syed Zainul, business consultant at MSZ Consultancy, which provides Golden Visa services to its clients, said, "New rules implemented for the Golden Visa require applicants to complete two years with the company. And a company should also have a minimum of ten employees for the staff to be eligible for long-term residency."

Dubai-based Virtuzone, which helps optimise clients' profiles for Golden Visa applications, has also "observed variations in the processing outcomes of applications with similar parameters." The company offers a free online eligibility check to guide customers. A representative from the firm explained to Khaleej Times, "Variations in outcomes may be attributed to the strength of the submitted cases and the overall profile of the sponsoring company."

"Based on our latest interactions with the government, updates to the qualification criteria are expected to be officially announced very soon," the representative added.

Golden Visa applications in UAE can be rejected for various reasons, including but not limited to the following:

Ineligible job title: Many individuals remain on incorrect visa designations despite holding senior roles.

Lack of proper degree: Applications may be rejected because the applicant did not have a legalised degree when they first applied for their employment visa. The designation must be updated to reflect the actual senior managerial role before applying for a Golden Visa.

Job titles: Titles that do not align with the required seniority level (e.g., executive-level roles or specialised positions like doctors or engineers) are a common reason for rejection.

Not meeting salary criteria: The application may be rejected if the salary is not clearly reflected on the bank statement. Employers must credit salaries through the WPS system or explicitly indicate the purpose of the bank transfer as "salary" to ensure clarity.

Incomplete or improperly attested educational documents: To meet the eligibility criteria, all educational qualifications must be properly attested, legalised, and undergo the equivalency process.

Inconsistencies in the provided documents: If there are discrepancies between the salary transfers on the bank statement and the official employment contract/salary certificate.

Issues with immigration or visa status: Common rejection reasons include issues with immigration or visa status. For instance, the application may be rejected if the applicant is currently on an overstayed visa or if there are pending fines or immigration violations under the applicant’s name.

Failure to prove financial stability: Applicants must demonstrate the ability to financially sustain themselves and their dependents. Failure to provide proof of sufficient assets or income could lead to rejection. For investors or entrepreneurs, failure to provide proof of investments or business operations in the UAE can lead to denial.

Criminal file or security reasons: If the applicant has a criminal record or is flagged by security agencies, the visa application will likely be rejected. National security and public safety concerns can lead to rejection. Lack of nomination letter: The Golden Visa nomination letter from specific ministries is important. The letter supports application by highlighting qualifications and eligibility. It is typically issued by designated authorities and is an essential part of the application process. Lack of health insurance: Applications must have comprehensive health insurance for himself and his family members when applying for a golden residency. Not meeting 'exceptional talent' category: If an applicant in a creative field (e.g., artists, athletes, researchers), fails to show an exceptional level of expertise or global recognition, the application might be rejected. Not meeting investment requirements: Each investor category has various criteria, and applicants must prove them to be granted the golden ticket. — Investor/Partner: The registration document from the Federal Tax Authority, and that the company's transactions are not less than Dh100,000 annually. — Deposit investor: Proof of ownership of a financial deposit of not less than Dh2 million in a bank in the country. It may be in the form of investment bonds or sukuk. — Real estate investor: Ownership of one or more properties with a value not less than Dh2 million. — Tax collection investor: A letter from the Federal Tax Authority stating that he is a partner in one or several establishments and pays the tax to the government, and his contribution to the tax is not less than Dh250 thousand annually.