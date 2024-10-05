Getting married in UAE? How to apply for mandatory premarital screening

School visits and activities are allowed to such places as long as they get the required approval from the Ministry of Education
Before printing those wedding invitations and receiving congratulations filled with best wishes, Muslim couples in the UAE are required to undergo a premarital medical fitness screening.
The mandatory premarital counselling and screening service aims to safeguard couples' health and make sure "no potential infections will be transmitted between them", according to the government's guidelines.
Pre-marriage medical tests are only a requirement for Muslims who want to tie the knot in the country while applicants for civil marriage are not required to undergo the screening.
The test checks for genetic, infectious or sexually transmitted diseases. It includes tests for infectious diseases, such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), Hepatitis B & C, syphilis, genetic diseases and anaemia.
The premarital screening service is available at Emirates Heal Services (EHS) healthcare centres across the UAE or SEHA and DoH in Abu Dhabi or the Government of Ajman.
Here's a guide on how to get the service via EHS.
Applications can be done either via the EHS website or by visiting any of the healthcare centres:
The service takes five working days and costs Dh100 for UAE and GCC citizens and Dh250 for other Muslim couples.
EHS notes that pre-marriage vaccination service will be provided whenever needed and certificates will be issued only if the test results indicate health fitness.
ALSO READ:
School visits and activities are allowed to such places as long as they get the required approval from the Ministry of Education
This card serves as an official proof of employment and is also an important form of identification
It takes two working days to get a permit and residents can register for the application online
One of the standout benefits of eSIM technology is its ability to manage multiple phone numbers directly from your device
Motorists can choose between personal subscriptions for all areas in the city or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide plan
To avail the membership, your company must be eligible as registration is open only to specific entities
This 10-year residency provides security and stability, allowing individuals to build and advance their careers within the gaming sector
The accuracy of the document helps prevent future complications and ensures smooth dealings with different institutions