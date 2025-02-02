Free WiFi in UAE: How to get access, where to find hotspots and connect

With free WiFi available at malls, metro stations, airports, and bus stops, you'll always have a way to get online when you need it most
Staying connected in the UAE is easier than you think. Whether you're a resident or a tourist, you can easily stay in touch with friends and family — even if you run out of mobile data.
The best part? There's free Wifi in the UAE. Several public places in the country offer the service without any charges, so you're never truly offline. Whether you're commuting, shopping, or exploring the city, staying connected is simple and hassle-free.
Need to book a taxi, find your hotel, or contact a friend or tour guide? There's no need to worry. With free WiFi available at malls, metro stations, airports, and bus stops, you'll always have a way to get online when you need it most.
Here is your guide on how and where to get free WiFi in the UAE:
In Dubai, staying connected is easy with a lot of free WiFi across the emirate. You can access free WiFi at the following:
Airport
If you've just landed at Dubai International Aiport (DXB) and don't have data roaming package, there's no need to worry.
If you're at Al Maktoum International Airport, whether you're visiting relatives or friends, staying connected is hassle-free.
Dubai Metro stations
If you find yourself caught in rush hour, waiting for the perfect train to take you home, don't worry about getting bored. Dubai Metro stations offer free WiFi, so you can stay entertained, browse the web, or catch up with friends while you wait.
Bus stations
Free WiFi is available at several bus stations in Dubai. Whether you're passing through Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba, or Gold Souq, you can enjoy free WiFi while you wait. Other bus stations offering free WiFi include Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, International City, City Centre Deira, Al Qusais, and Al Jafiliya bus stations.
Zayed International Airport
Bus stations, beaches, public parks
Commuters in Abu Dhabi can also enjoy free WiFi at various locations across the emirate. Residents and tourists can enjoy free WiFi at bus stations, beaches, and public parks, making it simple to stay connected while on the go or exploring the city's outdoor spaces.
Sharjah Airport
Inter-city bus stations
Commuters in Sharjah can also enjoy free WiFi at various bus stations. While waiting for their buses, residents and tourists can easily connect to the open WiFi network, without the hassle of creating usernames, passwords, or providing their email and mobile phone numbers.
Ras Al Khaimah International Airport offers free WiFi making travel easier by allowing residents and visitors to stay connected with their home or office while at the airport.
At Fujairah International Airport, all lounges and public areas offer free WiFi, so residents and tourists can always stay connected.
Telecom operator du offers one hour of free WiFi at most malls across the country, aside from Dubai Metro stations (explained above).
All you have to do is connect to the 'WiFi UAE from du' network. Once connected, you will be taken to a registration page where you must enter some personal information.
if you hold an international contact number, you will be redirected to a page after submitting the OTP, where you must enter your passport number, nationality, and date of birth and other credentials, according to a du call centre representative.
Here's a list of malls and other places where you can connect to the du free WiFi:
