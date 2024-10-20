Fireworks, laser displays in UAE: How to get official approval in Sharjah, Dubai

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Do you wanna celebrate an event with fireworks? In the UAE, you need a permit from a licensed entity to do so. Setting off fireworks without a permit from a licensing authority can lead to a fine of at least Dh50,000 and imprisonment, as stated in Federal Decree Law No.17.

Here is a guide to obtaining the official permit for fireworks in Sharjah and Dubai. In both these emirates, approval for these events can be obtained from the respective civil aviation authority.

Sharjah

To conduct a firework display in the emirate, you must get approval from Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation. You can do so by visiting the official website, and clicking on 'services.'

Then, click on the 'no objection letters' section, under which you must select fireworks. You must then download the application form, available under this section. To apply for this service, you also need the following documents:

Company trade licence

Official request letter, providing details of the event

Security clearance from the General Civil Aviation Authority

Once you have these documents and a filled-out application form, you can apply for this service. The application must be sent to the email of the authority.

Fees

Dh3,000 per transaction

Dh10 - government fee

Dubai

To conduct a laser show or any sort of pyrotechnic display in the emirate, approval must be granted from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Businesses in the entertainment sector can apply for a no objection certificate (NOC) on the authority's website. On the DCAA website, click on 'services' at the top, and select 'issuance permits for aviation safety operations'. Once done, you can choose 'application for a no-objection certificate to conduct a laser or pyrotechnic display'. Then, click on start service and log in log in through the account on the website, UAE pass, Facebook, or Google. After applying online and paying the fees, the permit will be issued instantly. Fees Dh2,000 per transaction

Dh10 - Knowledge Dirham Fees (KDF)

