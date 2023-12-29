Explained: How to take Dubai Metro to and from airports

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 10:42 AM Last updated: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 10:57 AM

If you're planning to fly into or out of Dubai during peak travel season, you are likely to encounter severe traffic on roads.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has repeatedly reminded residents and tourists to use the Dubai Metro to travel to and from the airport.

The Dubai Metro connects the emirate and most major hotels are located in the vicinity of a station.

Here is everything you need to know to make your trip hassle-free:

Stations

If you are travelling Dubai International Airport, there are two stations on the Dubai Metro.

Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 stations on the Red Line take you directly to DXB. However, to travel to Terminal 2, you can get off at Abu Hail metro station on the Green Line and take a short cab ride.

The closest metro station to Dubai World Central is Ibn Battuta station on the Red Line.

Timings

The Dubai Metro Red Line runs from 5am till 1am (on the next day) from Monday to Thursday.

On Saturday, it runs from 5am till midnight. On Sunday, the Dubai Metro runs from 8am till midnight.

However, it is recommended to check whether the metro is running beforehand as timings may be affected due to public holidays.

Tickets

You can buy tickets at the ticket offices located at the airport or at any metro station.

Tickets are affordable, however, for a longer stay you can purchase a Nol card that can be used across the public transport system in Dubai.

You can even purchase a 'gold class' ticket or Nol card to enjoy the panoramic views of the city and sit in the first carriage of the Metro.

Baggage allowance

You are allowed to carry two pieces of luggage, including hand baggage.

Do check the RTA (Roads and Transport Authority) website in case for the latest updates.

ALSO READ: