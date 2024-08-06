Dubai: Want to change car plate number? Documents, eligibility, process explained

Here is everything you need to know about the telecom operators' balance transfer service
Want your lucky numbers as your number plate? Or maybe a combination that is memorable and easier to remember.
In Dubai, motorists are allowed to get licensed number plates only, as per the Roads and Transport Authority. Those looking to change their number plates can do it easily through the RTA. This service can also be helpful for those who have lost their old plates.
Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence.
From eligibility to documents required, here's how to change a vehicle number plate in Dubai.
The following people are eligible to apply for the vehicle plate number change:
The required documents for the process differ depending on the category of applicants.
There are multiple RTA channels that residents can apply through. Through online channels, the results are produced instantly, whereas through in-person channels it takes around eight minutes.
At the end of the process, applicants will get a vehicle ownership certificate and two vehicle plate numbers.
It is crucial for the customer or legal representative to be present in person.
Before applying for the service, the applicant must settle all traffic fines.
The customer must hand over the old vehicle plates before receiving the new one.
Customers can change their plate numbers even if the residence visa or the Emirates ID was issued in another emirate as long as it is valid.
