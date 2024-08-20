E-Paper

Dubai: Received a faulty product? How to file a consumer complaint

Individuals violating the consumer protection law face up to Dh2 million in fines and 2 years imprisonment

Web Desk
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 7:40 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 8:49 PM

Did you have to pay full price even though a store advertised a discounted price? Or did you receive a broken or defected product? In Dubai, consumers can submit a complaint to the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Under Federal Decree No. 5 of 2023, consumers can also seek compensation for damages from using goods or services. In case of flaws in the product or service, the supplier must offer repair, replacement, or a refund. Suppliers must also clearly indicate the price of goods, avoid misleading advertising, and honour warranties.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Those found violating the consumer protection law face up to Dh2 million in fines and 2-year imprisonment under the law that went into effect on October 2023. Here are the steps to follow to file a consumer complaint in Dubai.


Steps

  1. Visit the Consumer Rights website
  2. Click on the menu (three stacked lines icon) at the left side of the page
  3. Under submit complaint, click on 'consumer complaints (C2B)'
  4. Before submitting the complaint, read the information on the website. This will give you details such as who can file the complaint, companies against whom a complaint can not be filed, documents required etc.
  5. The consumer will be required to enter personal details such as name, mobile number, email, nationality.
  6. Then, the complainant will be asked for information such as company name, commercial sector, complaint type, complaint details; supporting documents must be attached.
  7. Read the terms and conditions, and click submit.
  8. You will then receive a complaint reference number on the website, as well as to your registered number and email. You can follow up on the complaint using this number.

