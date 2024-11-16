Sat, Nov 16, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai Pass: How to skip ticket queues, book directly for tourist attractions; fees, process explained

Here's your complete guide to making the most of Dubai's outdoor offerings this winter season

Published: Sat 16 Nov 2024, 1:24 PM

Top Stories

Photo: KT File

Photo: KT File

As winter arrives in the UAE, many outdoor attractions across the country are gearing up to welcome tourists and residents eager to enjoy and make the best of the season.

With so many incredible attractions to explore, choosing where to go and what to do can feel a bit overwhelming. It's a good thing that Dubai residents or tourists planning to visit have a convenient, all-in-one way to experience the city's top attractions via the Dubai Pass.

With Dubai Pass, you can get access to many of Dubai's iconic spots and even skip long lines and jump straight into the city's top experiences. You can also customise your experience based on your budget and preferences, giving you the flexibility to make an itinerary that fits your style.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here's your complete guide to making the most of Dubai's outdoor offerings this season:

Dubai Pass package options

Dubai Stopover Pass

With the Dubai Stopover Pass, you can pick up to 4 experiences from a range of exciting options:

  • At the Top, Burj Khalifa
  • Dubai Fountain lake ride
  • City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus
  • Marina Dhow Cruise Dinner
  • Dubai Frame
  • The View at the Pal
  • Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo - Aqua Nursery
  • Kitmytrip pocket WiFi rental

The pass is valid for 36 hours from the moment you first use it, and you can enjoy each experience once—no repeats allowed. It’s a great way to make the most of your stopover.

Dubai Theme Park Pass

With the Dubai Theme Park Pass, you can select any three parks from those included in the package:

  • IMG Worlds of Adventure
  • Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis
  • Motiongate Dubai
  • Legoland Dubai
  • Legolan Water Park
  • Wild Wadi Waterpark
  • Real Madrid World

The pass is valid for five consecutive days, and you can enjoy one visit to each park—no repeats allowed. It covers all rides and attractions, but keep in mind that food, drinks, and merchandise are not included. Once purchased, the pass is non-refundable and can't be cancelled, so make sure you're ready to go.

Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass

With Dubai Flexi Attractions Pass, you can choose three, five, or seven ticket passes to experience the following:

  • At the Top, Burj Khalifa
  • Traditional Dubai Tour
  • City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus
  • Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo - Aqua Nursery
  • Dubai Canal Cruise
  • Dubai Creek Harbour Sunset or Evening Tour
  • Dubai Desert Safari with Barbecue Dinner
  • Dubai Dolphinarium
  • Dubai Fountain Boardwalk
  • Dubai Fountain Lake Ride
  • Dubai Frame
  • Dubai Ice Rink
  • Harbour Dhow Cruise
  • iFLY Dubai
  • IMG Worlds of Adventure
  • La Perle by Dragone
  • Legoland Waterpark
  • Legoland Dubai

Dubai Select Attractions Pass

With the Dubai Select Attractions Pass, you can choose three top attractions to explore at your own pace. You have seven days to use your tickets, giving you plenty of flexibility to discover the best of Dubai on your terms.

The pass is structured into three "pools," and you can select one attraction from each pool. Here’s what you’ll find in Pool 1:

  • Desert Safari with Dinner
  • iFly Dubai
  • Real Madrid World
  • Dubai Canal Cruise
  • Ski Dubai
  • Motiongate
  • TEPfactor
  • La Perle by Dragone
  • Sea Camel Self-Drive Speedboat Tour
  • Marina Dhow Cruise
  • Legoland
  • Legoland Waterpark
  • Wild Wadi Waterpark

In Pool 2, you can choose one of the following:

  • Harbour Dhow Cruise
  • At the Top, Burj Khalifa
  • Modern Dubai Tour
  • Splash Tours
  • City Sightseeing Hop On Hop Off Bus
  • The View At The Palm
  • Dubai Creek Harbor Sunset Tour
  • Palm Jumeirah Kayak Tour
  • DAUZ – Aqua Nursery
  • Ekart Zabeel

Here's what you'll find in Pool 3:

  • Dubai Fountain Boardwalk
  • Dubai Dolphinarium
  • Dubai Fountain Lake Ride
  • Dubai Frame
  • Flying Cup
  • kitmytrip Wi-Fi Rental
  • Green Planet
  • Traditional Dubai Tour
  • The Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis
  • Sky Views Observatory
  • Dubai Mall Ice Rink

Fees

Here's how much each package costs:

Dubai Stopover PassAdults (13 years old and above)Children aged 3-12 years old
Two-ticket passDh349 Dh279
Three-ticket passDh449 Dh379
Four-ticket passDh549Dh449
Dubai Theme Park PassAdultsChildren
Three-park passDh705Dh649
Dubai Flexi Attractions PassAdultsChildren
Three-ticket passDh629Dh615
Five-ticket passDh959Dh849
Seven-ticket passDh1269Dh1129
Dubai Select Attractions PassAdultsChildren
Three-ticket passDh519Dh489

How to use Dubai Pass

After buying your Dubai Pass online, you will get a Booking ID sent to your email with instructions for downloading the Smartvisit App on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Once you've downloaded the app, just register your details, and you'll have access to your Dubai Pass. The app also gives you direct booking options, maps, a directory, and live chat for any assistance.

When you arrive at an attraction, simply show your pass on your phone. For some attractions, you might need to wait in line, but others let you skip the queue. Just remember, a few attractions might have specific entry requirements or require advance booking, so it's always a good idea to check ahead.

Where to buy

You can buy your Dubai Pass online at dubaipass.ae.

elizabeth@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ:



Next Story