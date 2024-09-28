Dubai: Need extra funds for new home? How citizens can apply for housing benefits

The accuracy of the document helps prevent future complications and ensures smooth dealings with different institutions
Are you moving into a new home? Or are you hunting for one after your previous home was damaged? In Dubai, citizens can apply for house benefits. These include financial aid for furnishing the house, paid only once, in the 'preparing housing' benefit.
Citizens who do not have a home as a result of natural disasters or emergencies that made their house unfit for living can also apply for a temporary housing benefit, which will support the applicant in paying rent or purchasing a new house.
The applicant must be a permanent resident in Dubai, and be:
For both the housing benefits, the average monthly income of the provider must be less than:
To apply, you can visit the CDA website, smart application, customer happiness centre, or Dubai Now application, provided these conditions are met. The service can take up to 11 working days
Citizens who lost their home after emergencies can apply for a temporary housing benefit that will help in paying rent, or purchasing a new home
How much is the temporary benefit?
The value of the temporary benefit changes depending on the number of family members, and are as follows:
When moving into a new home, Emiratis can apply for financial support to buy furniture; this benefit will be paid only once
The application must be submitted by the head of the family or his representative.
Authorities also have the right to request additional information or supporting documents.
The applicant will be notified of approval or rejection of the request through SMS. If the request is approved, the benefit will be paid to the applicant's bank account, based on the rental year specified in the lease contract.
ALSO READ:
The accuracy of the document helps prevent future complications and ensures smooth dealings with different institutions
This card grants you access to a range of healthcare services and helps make medical care more affordable at government hospitals
'Hayat' is a national system to enhance efforts to get more people to donate human organs and tissue according to international standards and practices
Motorists can be subject to fines up to Dh2,000 with 12 black points for over speeding in the city
One among many governmental initiatives for new mothers is the maternity leave policy that is applicable across the public and private sector
The immersive installation uses recycled water and the unique part is you don’t get wet
There might be cases where the employee returned or there was found to be a valid reason for absence, leading to withdrawal of the complaint
This type of fine comes with black points in addition to the monetary penalty, and the amount depends on the severity of the offence