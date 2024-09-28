Dubai: Need extra funds for new home? How citizens can apply for housing benefits

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM

Are you moving into a new home? Or are you hunting for one after your previous home was damaged? In Dubai, citizens can apply for house benefits. These include financial aid for furnishing the house, paid only once, in the 'preparing housing' benefit.

Citizens who do not have a home as a result of natural disasters or emergencies that made their house unfit for living can also apply for a temporary housing benefit, which will support the applicant in paying rent or purchasing a new house.

Eligibility

The applicant must be a permanent resident in Dubai, and be:

a UAE national holding a family book issued in Dubai

a divorced woman or widow who provides for a child holding a family book

a child provided for by a widow holding a family book issued in the emirate

For both the housing benefits, the average monthly income of the provider must be less than:

Dh10,700 (for one-member family)

Dh13,700 (for two-member family)

From the third member, the amount will be raised by Dh1,000 for each additional person

To apply, you can visit the CDA website, smart application, customer happiness centre, or Dubai Now application, provided these conditions are met. The service can take up to 11 working days

Required documents (temporary housing benefit)

Citizens who lost their home after emergencies can apply for a temporary housing benefit that will help in paying rent, or purchasing a new home

Valid Emirates ID (for the house head and dependents)

Electronic copy of salary certificate showing retirement deduction

Electronic copy of continued study certificate and academic schedule – if studying in public universities (for non-married and unemployed children over 18 years)

Electronic copy of proof of support, issued by UAE Courts (for divorcees and widows)

Inventory of inheritance or death certificate (for widows)

Electronic copy of salary certificate of head of family and sponsor (for abandoned children)

Electronic copy of proof of sponsorship, issued by UAE Courts (for abandoned children)

Electronic copy of letter from Sheikh Zayed Housing programme, with registration and statement of grant or loan amount, and monthly instalment amount

Electronic copy of maintenance period from Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment or the Sheikh Zayed Housing programme. The percentage of completion, and construction period must be mentioned if building a new house

Electronic copy of quotation (by lessor/owner or real estate company)

Electronic copy of Ejari (by lessor/owner or real estate company)

Electronic copy of valid Emirates ID (by lessor/owner or real estate company – if individual)

Electronic copy of a letter from the bank with account and IBAN number of beneficiary

How much is the temporary benefit?

The value of the temporary benefit changes depending on the number of family members, and are as follows:

One member - Dh30,000

Two members - Dh40,000

Three to five members - Dh50,000

Six to eight members - Dh60,000

Nine members and above - Dh70,000

Required documents (preparing housing benefit)