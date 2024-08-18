Dubai: Moving homes? How to transfer your Dewa connection

UAE anti-discrimination law: How to report crime based on religion, sex, race, colour
Are you shifting homes in Dubai? There are things you need to do before you make the move.
One among them is your utility connection. You do not need to cancel your Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) account from the place you are moving out of and create a new account for the residence you are shifting to.
The process can be done with a few taps or clicks with Dewa's 'Move To' service. Also, you do not need to pay any additional security deposit unless you are shifting from a flat to a villa because the amount varies for flats and villas.
Here’s a guide on how to use the Move To service:
When deactivating from the premises you are moving out of:
When activating for the Move To premises:
