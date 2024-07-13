Dubai: Lost or damaged driving licence? Here's how to apply for a replacement

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 10:59 AM

In the recent past, applying for a driving licence in Dubai was stressful and time-consuming. From processing all the requirements to jumping through hoops to pass all the theoretical and practical tests – acquiring a driving licence was not for the faint of heart.

However, now, the Dubai government has taken multiple steps to ease the process of acquiring a licence. Those wishing to learn how to drive can get the coveted licence in 8 different ways. In some cases, one can even skip classes and do the test directly.

It's not just the process of getting a driver's licence that has eased – replacing a lost or damaged licence is simple, too.

Here's your guide on how to apply for a replacement:

Eligibility

If you're a Dubai resident whose driving licence got lost or damaged, you may be eligible to apply for this service.

Requirements

You only need to present your Emirates ID to apply for a replacement to your lost or damaged driver's permit.

Service fees

If you're younger than 21 years old, you only need to pay Dh100. Meanwhile, if you're 21 years old or older, you will pay Dh300. Additionally, all applicants regardless of age will need to prepare Dh20 or more to pay for the knowledge and innovation fees.

Validity

Your licence will be valid up until the remaining validity period of your damaged or lost permit.

How to apply

You can apply through the RTA website by entering your Emirates ID, driver's licence details, or traffic file number.

When you're on the homepage, click 'Apply for Replacing a Lost/Damaged Driving License'.

Complete filling in the 'Identity Verification' tab. You can choose whether to fill in your Emirates ID, driving licence, number plate, or traffic file number.

The system will then verify your identity by sending an OTP to your registered phone number.

Click 'Next'.

Pay all required fees and fines using your debit card or credit card.

Likewise, you can apply for a replacement through the RTA app.

Log in with your RTA account or log in using your UAE Pass account.

Tap 'Renew a driving licence' tab.

Choose 'Driver Licensing'

Tap 'Replace a driving licence'.

Fill in your licence number and your licence issue date

Fill in your traffic code number.

Fill in your date of birth

State whether your licence was lost or damaged.

Pay all required fees and fines using your debit card or credit card.

You can also apply for a replacement through Mahboub Chatbot on the RTA website.

Click the Mahboub Chat icon at the bottom of the page (right next to 'Contact Us' icon)

Fill in the information such as your name, mobile number, and email address.

Type 'lost my driving licence' or type 'my licence is damaged' in the chat box.

Click 'Apply Now'.

Provide the following information: traffic file number, licence issuance date, and your birth year.

The bot will ask you "what is the reason for replacement?"

Click either 'Lost' or 'Damaged'.

Click 'Select'.

Pay all required fees and fines using your debit card or credit card.