Dubai: Lost a loved one? How to apply for a corpse entry permit at zero cost

This permit facilitates the process of bringing a deceased relative back to the emirate for final rites
Dealing with the loss of a family member while living or travelling abroad can be a deeply challenging experience, especially when UAE expat families wish to bring their loved ones back to Dubai.
During such a challenging time, it's important to know that the UAE provides clear procedures and supportive services to help families navigate this difficult time, including arranging funeral and burial options. In Dubai, various options are available for funeral and burial services, including the cremation process, which requires specific documentation and fees.
For Dubai residents or citizens looking to repatriate their deceased relative or family member for burial or cremation in the emirate, the city offers a corpse entry permit. This permit facilitates the process of bringing a deceased relative back to Dubai for final rites.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to request a corpse entry permit:
This service is available to both UAE citizens and residents who wish to arrange for their deceased relatives to be brought to Dubai.
To apply for a corpse entry permit, you can conveniently submit your application through the Dubai Police website or app, or visit one of the smart police stations across the city. These options make the process efficient and accessible, ensuring that families can focus on their personal matters during this difficult time
Dubai Police website
You will then be notified via a text message or email regarding the status of your application, along with further instructions on the next steps to follow.
Dubai Police app
Smart police stations
You can also apply for the corpse entry permit by visiting a Smart Police Station.These stations offer a convenient and efficient way to complete the application process.
Before applying for the permit, make sure you have these necessary documents:
The request is processed within just one working day.
This service is offered free of charge.
It’s important to note that while the application process can be initiated online through the Dubai Police website or app, completing it requires an in-person visit to the designated service centre.
A family member or their legal representative must be physically present to finalise the application and handle the necessary formalities.
You can also call Dubai Police at 901, email them at mail@dubaipolice.gov.ae, or use the live chat feature on the app and website to verify your appointment before visiting the service centre.
