Dubai: How university students can apply for a parking permit

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 8:00 AM

Not all university students in Dubai resort to public transport while travelling to their institutions, with many using private cars to reach their destination. While metro travellers may face the hurdle or large crowds, these students face a different dilemma — finding a parking spot.

With UAE's heat, many students might not want to park in open spaces as this could damage their vehicles. Additionally, while sitting through long classes, students might end up paying quite a bit for paid parking.

Dubai's RTA provides a permit for university students to obtain parking at slots with codes A, B, C, and D surrounding the premises of the educational institution within a radius of 500m. This permit can be linked to only one vehicle and cannot be used for reserved parking.

Here is how students can get the permit:

Required documents

Students need to provide an official attestation from the higher education institution certifying that the applicant is a current student.

The applicant's driving licence needs to be shown.

Documents showing proof of applicant's ownership of the vehicle (Mulkiya) or any of his/her's first or second degree relatives need to be submitted.

Cost

The cost for the permit differs depending on the number of days it is required for.

30 days - Dh100

3 months - Dh300

6 months - Dh600

12 months: Dh1,200