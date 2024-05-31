Dubai: How university students can apply for a parking permit

Unlike most bank-related things that can be solved online, closing an account requires the individual's physical presence at any branch of the bank
Not all university students in Dubai resort to public transport while travelling to their institutions, with many using private cars to reach their destination. While metro travellers may face the hurdle or large crowds, these students face a different dilemma — finding a parking spot.
With UAE's heat, many students might not want to park in open spaces as this could damage their vehicles. Additionally, while sitting through long classes, students might end up paying quite a bit for paid parking.
Dubai's RTA provides a permit for university students to obtain parking at slots with codes A, B, C, and D surrounding the premises of the educational institution within a radius of 500m. This permit can be linked to only one vehicle and cannot be used for reserved parking.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here is how students can get the permit:
The cost for the permit differs depending on the number of days it is required for.
The process can be done through RTA's website and customer happiness centre. It can take up to two days to receive the permit.
Through the website, students need to follow these steps:
ALSO READ:
Unlike most bank-related things that can be solved online, closing an account requires the individual's physical presence at any branch of the bank
Finding a car park during peak hours is as challenging as driving in heavy traffic
A guide to what the programme means, who can apply, its benefits, and the participating schools
Vaccinations may depend upon your destination, travel duration, planned activities, and individual health profile
Mass consumption of digital music cannot beat the unique experience of being at a live musical performance
Slander is an offence punishable by imprisonment and hefty fines under the UAE law
Do you want to extend your holiday or do you wish stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's a guide
The country has implemented laws on combatting rumours and cybercrimes aimed at safeguarding individuals and entities against online threats