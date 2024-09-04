Dubai: How to set up a non-profit organisation; documents, process explained

Photo: WAM File

Do you wish to start a charitable organisation? Or are you an artist looking to start your own association? Non-profit civil society organisations in Dubai must be licensed by the Community Development Authority (CDA).

A civil society organisation includes those that conduct activities in the social, healthcare, instructional, cultural, scientific, educational, occupational, creative, artistic, and humanitarian fields, and in any other fields that aim to achieve public benefit as determined pursuant to a resolution issued by the Director General, according to Law No. (12) of 2017.

The application can be sent to the authority's email: civil.facilities@cda.gov.ae

To set up a civil society organisation, here are the documents required, eligibility, fees and points to note.

Required documents

For initial stage of the application, the following documents must be submitted:

Completed civil society organisation licence application form (found on CDA website)

Electronic copy of valid passport for all members. For citizens, file number must be presented and non-citizens must show residence visa

Electronic copy of valid national identity card for all members (both sides).

Electronic copy of declaration and undertaking form

Electronic copy of financial plan for next two years

Electronic copy of list of official sponsors (if applicable)

After the initial approval, additional documents must be submitted, including:

Electronic copy of attested constitution and board resolution (in both Arabic and English). This must be issued by Dubai courts.

No-objection letter attested by notary public.

Electronic copy of documents of the premises for the civil organisation. These include land grant, lease agreement by the name of the civil organisation, no-objection for the use of a real estate, and others that may be required. The documents must be issued by Dubai Land Department.

After initial approval, an inspection will be conducted of the organisation's premises. If CDA approves the application, the electronic copy of an account with a domestic national bank must be submitted. The final licence will be issued through email.

Fees

Dh2020 annual fees for the final licence

Points to note