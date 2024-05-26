Dubai: How to get vehicle permit for road trips outside UAE; fees, eligibility explained

Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 9:00 AM

Planning a cross-country road trip during the next vacation? Whether you're a UAE citizen or an expat, it is crucial to obtain a tourist vehicle certificate. This document ensures that your travel plans remain uninterrupted by legal obstacles.

This certificate will validate your vehicle's compliance with safety and regulatory standards and grant you the right to travel across state lines. So, before hitting the road, make sure all necessary documentation is in place, including an International Driving License (IDL). Read here how to apply for IDL.

Tourist Vehicle Certificate permits travel from and to the UAE in a registered vehicle for tourism or official work across the GCC. Below is a complete checklist for those planning to apply.

Eligibility:

UAE citizens, GCC nationals, residents, diplomats, companies, governmental entities and diplomatic bodies in Dubai are eligible to apply for this service.

Validity: 6 months

Service fees in Dubai

Dh100 light vehicle

Dh100 motorcycle

Dh100 vehicle between 3 and 12 tonnes

Dh200 vehicle exceeding 12 tonnes

Dh100 light mechanical equipment

Dh200 heavy mechanical equipment

Dh100 bus with a number of passengers between 14 and 26

Dh200 bus with a number of passengers exceeding 26

Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fees

Required documents:

The following documents must be submitted during the application process through Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

For citizens and GCC countries nationals:

If the vehicle is mortgaged, an eNOC from the mortgagor. Original Emirates ID. eNOC from the Automobile & Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE), except for citizens, GCC countries nationals, diplomatic and governmental corps who want to use their vehicles within GCC countries.

For residents

If the vehicle is mortgaged, an eNOC from the mortgagor. eNOC from the ATCUAE.

For companies

Memorandum of Association translated into Arabic (Legal translation). Official letter in Arabic from the company requesting a Tourism Certificate. Copy of the Trade Licence. If the vehicle is mortgaged, an eNOC from the mortgagor. eNOC from the ATCUAE. Driver’s original Emirates ID. Driver’s original Driving Licence.

Ways to apply

Residents can apply for vehicle permit through RTA website.

Register/login to the website or use the UAE Pass

Click Certificate Group and selects Vehicle Certificates

Click Certificate Type and selects Certificate to Use the Vehicle Outside the UAE for Tourism Purposes

Provide necessary information

Provide vehicle details

Settle the required fees by credit card

Receive the certificate through SMS and email