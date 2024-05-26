Dubai: How to get vehicle permit for road trips outside UAE; fees, eligibility explained

Motorists can report minor traffic accidents, hit-and-run incidents, police services, vehicle repair services and more
Planning a cross-country road trip during the next vacation? Whether you're a UAE citizen or an expat, it is crucial to obtain a tourist vehicle certificate. This document ensures that your travel plans remain uninterrupted by legal obstacles.
This certificate will validate your vehicle's compliance with safety and regulatory standards and grant you the right to travel across state lines. So, before hitting the road, make sure all necessary documentation is in place, including an International Driving License (IDL). Read here how to apply for IDL.
Tourist Vehicle Certificate permits travel from and to the UAE in a registered vehicle for tourism or official work across the GCC. Below is a complete checklist for those planning to apply.
UAE citizens, GCC nationals, residents, diplomats, companies, governmental entities and diplomatic bodies in Dubai are eligible to apply for this service.
Validity: 6 months
The following documents must be submitted during the application process through Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.
For citizens and GCC countries nationals:
For residents
For companies
Residents can apply for vehicle permit through RTA website.
Travellers seeking vehicle permits can visit several Customer Happiness Centres across the emirate listed below:
The certificate is also issued in the 23 Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centres.
Through Customers Happiness Centres and Inspection Centres
