Dubai: How to apply for filming permit; rules, fines, process explained

Dubai is a city where no mission is impossible. And there is no better person to exemplify that than Hollywood legend Tom Cruise. The American actor and producer, who has starred in some of the biggest hits in Hollywood, illustrated that 13 years ago when he pulled off a daring stunt on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Cruise, then 49, did the daredevil stunt on the world’s tallest building while filming a scene for the movie Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, the fourth instalment of the film series.

While it remains one of the most mind-boggling stunts ever filmed on these shores, Dubai has been one of the top destinations for filmmakers from around the world. Plenty of films—Hollywood and the Indian subcontinent —have been shot in Dubai’s fantastic locations.

Dubai offers everything a production house can dream of, and over the years, the emirate has become an integral character in the movie scripts.

But to shoot a film, TV show or documentary, there are specific rules, guidelines and processes that filmmakers should adhere to, according to the regulatory authority — Dubai Film and TV Commission.

Here is a guide to getting a filming permit, approvals, fees, fines:

A person or company who wishes to film in Dubai must hire a licensed UAE-based production house

A full list of UAE-based production houses can be found on the Dubai Film and TV Commission website: (https://www.filmdubai.gov.ae/)

Before applying for a filming permit, the script must be approved by the authority.

Individuals or international companies can submit their scripts on this link (https://www.filmdubai.gov.ae/s/applyforscript)

Production companies dealing with Arabic content must submit the full script in the language

All other production houses must submit their full scripts in English

Even if a few sequences are being shot in Dubai, the full script must be submitted

The scripts should include the dates of the scenes that will be shot as well as the locations where you intend to film. Once the information and application is submitted to the Dubai Film and TV Commission, no changes are allowed be to made to the script

Scripts will take up to 25 business days to get approval

Individuals or companies can cancel their script approval request after submission but cannot adjust an already submitted request unless the Dubai Film and TV Commission specifies the individual to do so

The Dubai Film and TV Commission will get in touch with you once the script is approved. For more information about script approvals, individuals and production houses can check the terms and conditions on the link: (https://www.filmdubai.gov.ae/s/STC)

Individuals and production houses can check the terms and conditions for filming permit on the link: (https://www.filmdubai.gov.ae/s/terms-and-condition)

Fees for filming

There is a non-refundable permit fee of Dh520 per application. One can include permit requests for multiple days and locations in a single application

If you are filming at private locations, the location fees could be anywhere between Dh0 to a maximum of Dh25,000 per day. It is important to note that location fees could differ depending on the production requirements, the clean-up after filming as well as security and any other additional services that the individual or production house requires

If you are filming at government locations in Dubai, the location fees is dependent on the type of project — Scripted Long-Form (Films, TV series, documentaries), Unscripted Long-Form (Reality shows, magazine shows, lifestyle formats), News (News and current events), Advertisements (Advertisements for TV and online), Corporate Content (Corporate videos and footage), Corporate Content (Still shoots or video footage of the city) and Aerial Filming (Still shoots or video footage for any production type)

Fees for filming at government locations are defined as per Executive Decision No. 50, issued in 2014 by Dubai Government Executive Council, which established the Dubai Film and TV Commission (DFTC).

Full list of permit fees is listed below:

Production Type Commissioning Entity Location Fees (Dh) Permit Duration Scripted long-form UAE licensed production company or UAE licensed broadcaster Dh2,500 Up to 30 days Unscripted long-form UAE licensed production company or UAE licensed broadcaster Dh2,500 Up to 30 days News UAE licensed broadcaster commissioning UAE licensed production company or publisher Dh0 Up to 30 days News Broadcaster from abroad commissioning UAE licensed production company or publisher Dh2,500 Up to 14 days Advertisements UAE licensed production company Dh2,500 Up to 30 days Corporate content (videos and footage) UAE licensed production company Dh2,500 Up to 7 days Corporate content (Still shoots or video footage of city) UAE licensed production company or UAE licensed broadcaster Dh2,500 Up to 14 days Aerial filming (Still shoots or video footage for any production type) UAE licensed production company or UAE licensed broadcaster Dh0 Up to 7 days Fines for breaking law If you film without permission from relevant authorities: Dh25,000 If you shoot without a location permission: Dh15,000 If you film for different activities other than mentioned in the permit: Dh25,000 Other violations include if a member of the production house is not present on set; if property is damaged; littering; blocking pathways, roads without the necessary permissions; building sets and structures without necessary permissions; aerial filming without the necessary permissions. The fine for these violations: Dh20,000 Things to know The production house should not film any scenes that project or disrespect the culture and values of the UAE The production house should not film any scenes that unethically or negatively reflect economic, political or ideological issues A filming permit is not required if you are shooting weddings, events, footage for schools and colleges (for educational purposes), or for personal use Disclaimer: All the information provided here is according to the Dubai Film and TV Commission. Rules and regulations are subject to change. Please refer to the regulatory authority. ALSO READ: Dubai: Why is Tom Cruise's daredevil Burj Khalifa stunt going viral again? Burj Khalifa: Dubai's iconic landmark a favourite for films