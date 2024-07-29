E-Paper

Dubai: Free Sanad card for People of Determination; how to apply

The card can be availed after showing proof of disability and submitting other relevant documents

by

Poojaraj Maniyeri
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 10:34 AM

In Dubai, people of determination have a range of benefits and features that seek to make their lives easier. One such initiative is the Sanad card, which can be availed for free in Dubai by citizens, residents and tourists upon showing proof of disability.

People of determination can apply for the Sanad card through the Community Development Authority's website, application or customer happiness centre.


The Sanad card enables holders to avail a wide range of benefits including free parking in Dubai, exemption from Salik fees, discounts in hospitals and on monthly phone plans.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Required documents

Citizens holding Dubai passport (Category - A)

The Sanad card will be issued for a period of 5 years for those who fall under this category, upon submission of the following documents:

  • Electronic copy of Emirates ID
  • Electronic copy of passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)
  • Electronic copy of family book issued in Dubai
  • Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)
  • Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by a diagnostic agency accredited by the Medical Committee in Dubai.
  • Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)

Holders of decrees (Category - B)

The Sanad card will be issued for a period of 5 years for those who hold a decree, upon submission of the following documents:

  • Electronic copy of Emirates ID or valid decree certificate in case of expiry of, or inability to renew, Emirates ID
  • Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)
  • Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by an accredited diagnostic entity in UAE.
  • Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)
  • Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai

Citizens holding other emirate's passport (Category - C)

According to a call centre agent, citizens – holding a passport issued from a different emirate – residing in Dubai are eligible to hold a Sanad card for a duration of 5 years, after submission of the following documents:

  • Electronic copy of Emirates ID
  • Electronic copy of passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)
  • Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)
  • Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by a diagnostic agency accredited by the Medical Committee in Dubai.
  • Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)
  • Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai

Expatriate residents in Dubai (Category - D)

  • Electronic copy of Emirates ID
  • Electronic copy of passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)
  • Electronic copy of residence permit issued in Dubai (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)
  • Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)
  • Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by a diagnostic agency accredited by the Medical Committee in Dubai.
  • Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)
  • Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai

Tourists (Category - E)

Tourists are also eligible to apply for the Sanad card, which will be issued for a time period based on the tourist's visit duration, after submission of the following documents

  • Electronic copy of the visit visa - issued by Dubai
  • Electronic copy of the passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)
  • Electronic copy of a medical report or disability card approved by home country
  • Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai
  • Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)

Additional documents may be requested by the Community Development Authority (CDA) to complete the application. It is essential to note that receipt of the application does not mean the service is granted.

Steps of application

First, a service request will be registered and the customer will be notified through a text message. Then, the authority will verify that all the documents have been submitted, and if the application is approved, the customer will be notified via email or text message.

If a medical report is submitted as proof of disability, the request will be referred to the Medical Committee of the Dubai Health Authority. If the committee approves the report, the Sanad card will be issued. The customer will be notified in case of rejection.

If a People of Determination card issued by CDA is submitted as proof, then the application will be approved and the Sanad card will be issued.

ALSO READ:

