Dubai: Forgot your phone, wallet, valuables in a taxi? Pay cab fare to get it back

Residents and tourists often forget valuable items like their phones, laptops – or even a large sum of cash, sometimes – in taxis.

Despite the vast network of taxis that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) runs, the authority finds and returns a large number of lost items. Reporting a lost item in a taxi is fairly simple and can be done in a number of ways.

You could simply call the helpline at 800 9090 and report the item you lost along with details of the taxi (like the licence plate number, time of pick-up and drop-off). A report can also be filed through the app, website or by visiting an RTA station.

Taxi drivers who return lost items are sometimes offered a generous tip – which they often refuse. However, since 2023, these drivers are mandated to receive the fare of a ride when they are to return a lost item.

So, after you lose an item and report it to RTA, the authority will track down the cab and give you the phone number of the driver, to coordinate with them.

Once you reach out to the driver, and ask them to bring back the item – they will start their meter from wherever they are. After the taxi reaches your location, the driver will stop the meter and ask you to pay for the fare.

An RTA customer service agent confirmed on call to Khaleej Times that the customer is required to pay for the cab fare. However, that is not the case if you go to pick up the item instead. The authority often honours taxi drivers who return extremely valuable items and large sums of money to recognise their efforts. In October 2024, Dubai Police honoured an Egyptian taxi driver for returning valuable items worth Dh1 million which he found in his car. Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station awarded Hamada Abu Zeid, who works for Dubai Taxi corporation, a certificate of appreciation, emphasising the importance of community collaboration in enhancing security and reinforcing positive values across society. ALSO READ: Dubai: Taxi driver returns items left behind by passenger, honoured by RTA