Dubai Fitness Challenge: 8 cool things to try out at Kite Beach

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is going ahead in full swing with several free fitness classes and activations across the city. There are three fitness villages, 26 community hubs and hundreds of free classes for residents to choose from.

The Kite Beach fitness village has been at the heart of all the activities during the previous editions of the challenge. This year, the village kicked off its activities on Tuesday and it is bigger and better than ever. With more activities and brand new offerings, there is plenty to explore at the Kite Beach fitness village.

Here are 8 cool, must-try activities you will find inside:

Cricket Pitch

For the first time, there is an enclosed cricket pitch on the sands of the Kite Beach. Gather a bunch of friends to bat it out or find yourself a team of cricket lovers from the village itself to play a game at the DP World Cricket Zone. Two-hour slots must be pre-booked at the court.

Arcade

At the arcade, you have an option to race a car or practice your cricket bowling or test your reaction time, all using simulation. The indoor zone also hosts a section where visitors can practice swinging their golf clubs.

Padbol

A sport that combines different sports like volleyball, football, paddle tennis and squash, Padbol has been gaining popularity in the UAE. Now try out the unique game at the Padbol court at the Kite Village

Lift, Ride Row

Sweat it out at the Mira centre that has three varieties of activities on three different levels. Enjoy some activities using weights at the Lift area and then head up to Ride where you can partake in a cycling workout. You can finish it off with an intensive Row session on the top floor.

Tai Chi

At the centre stage, you can enjoy several activities including high intensity interval training (HIIT), Zumba workouts and yoga. Team KT was able to participate in a session of Tai Chi where our energies were balanced.

Bounce

There is some childlike fun about jumping on a trampoline that appeals to both children and adults alike. This year enjoy that fun for free at the Bounce trampoline park at Kite Village. But make sure you wear closed shoes to be allowed in.

Sports Court

Shoot a hoop or net a ball at the Sports Court. Visitors can sharpen their basketball or football skills at the Sports Court that is open to all. However, bookings must be made in advance. There is also an option to participate in the Manchester City Football School that takes place at the court every Saturday.

Yoga

After all the intensive workouts, head to the Lipton Yoga and Wellness corner to stretch, breathe and meditate. From yoga to animal flow to sound healing, there are plenty of classes to choose from for the visitors.

