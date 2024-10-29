Tue, Oct 29, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Dubai: Facing rental disputes? How to request an 'order on petition'

Under the order on petition, the judge passes the decision within a few days and in most cases the other party may not be informed about it

Published: Tue 29 Oct 2024, 12:37 PM

Updated: Tue 29 Oct 2024, 1:37 PM

An 'order on petition' in the UAE is a way for individuals to get a court order without going through the hassle of the entire court process. This is usually done in matters that require urgent action.

Under this, the judge passes the order within a few days and in most cases the other party may not be informed about the order. This court order can be requested for in cases where individuals might want to protect their rights, prevent any harm or compel someone to do something.


Such order on petitions can also be filed in cases of rental disputes. In Dubai, the Dubai Land Department is in charge of overseeing this.

From required documents to cases in which this temporary binding may be issued, here's a guide to requesting an order on petition in the UAE.

Applicable situations

An order on petition can be requested for the following situations and is not limited to just these. This temporarily binds both parties.

  • Renewing a trade license
  • Returning water and electricity
  • Returning services
  • Activating a building and parking entry card
  • Issuing a new residence permit
  • Renewing a residence permit
  • Proving a sub-lease case
  • Proving the damages against the rented property or inspecting the rented property.

Who is eligible?

Citizens, residents and visitors can all apply for a order on petition.

Documents required

To file for a order on petition, individuals have to visit the website of Dubai's Land Department. They can also do the process through a Real Estate Services Trustees Centre, website of the Rental Dispute Resolution Centre or through the mobile application of the Rental Disputes Centre.

Here are the documents required to file a order on petition:

  • A list of order on a petition application clearly indicating the grounds.
  • A copy of the last translated tenancy contract.
  • Applicant's copy of Emirates ID
  • In the case of a company or establishment, a copy of the Emirates ID of the company manager (whose name appears on the trade licence) needs to be submitted along with the most recent copy of the company's trade licence.
  • Valid management contract
  • The applicant's acknowledgement of the validity of the information provided, which is a malfunction and damage warranty.
  • Evidence that the debtor has been notified of assuming to pay off the debt.

In case the type of application is a travel ban, the following documents must be attached:

  • Nationals are required to submit a copy of their Emirates ID.
  • Expats need to submit their passport copy along with the residence permit or a copy of their Emirates ID card.
  • Applicants are required to submit proof of debt. For example in the case of bounced checks, a document issued by the bank of the bounced check with a translation must be submitted.

All the documents must be submitted in Arabic language or legally translated, and should be archived and posted on the Rental Disputes Centre page. No hard copy document will be accepted.

Fee

It costs Dh20 to file for an order on a petition. Payments can be done through cash or credit card.

In case the application is for inspection, a fee of 2.5 per cent of the rental value will be collected.

There may be an additional Dh10 fee each for innovation and knowledge.

In case the application is submitted to the Real Estate Services Trustee centres, a service partner fee of Dh130 will be levied.

