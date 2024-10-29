Dubai: Facing rental disputes? How to request an 'order on petition'

Under the order on petition, the judge passes the decision within a few days and in most cases the other party may not be informed about it
An 'order on petition' in the UAE is a way for individuals to get a court order without going through the hassle of the entire court process. This is usually done in matters that require urgent action.
Under this, the judge passes the order within a few days and in most cases the other party may not be informed about the order. This court order can be requested for in cases where individuals might want to protect their rights, prevent any harm or compel someone to do something.
Such order on petitions can also be filed in cases of rental disputes. In Dubai, the Dubai Land Department is in charge of overseeing this.
From required documents to cases in which this temporary binding may be issued, here's a guide to requesting an order on petition in the UAE.
An order on petition can be requested for the following situations and is not limited to just these. This temporarily binds both parties.
Citizens, residents and visitors can all apply for a order on petition.
To file for a order on petition, individuals have to visit the website of Dubai's Land Department. They can also do the process through a Real Estate Services Trustees Centre, website of the Rental Dispute Resolution Centre or through the mobile application of the Rental Disputes Centre.
Here are the documents required to file a order on petition:
In case the type of application is a travel ban, the following documents must be attached:
All the documents must be submitted in Arabic language or legally translated, and should be archived and posted on the Rental Disputes Centre page. No hard copy document will be accepted.
It costs Dh20 to file for an order on a petition. Payments can be done through cash or credit card.
In case the application is for inspection, a fee of 2.5 per cent of the rental value will be collected.
There may be an additional Dh10 fee each for innovation and knowledge.
In case the application is submitted to the Real Estate Services Trustee centres, a service partner fee of Dh130 will be levied.
