Dubai eviction law: When can landlords ask tenants to vacate property? Key rules explained

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 6:00 AM

Many landlords in Dubai serve eviction notices, asking tenants to vacate their properties. Renters grapple with imminent eviction, facing the challenge of finding a new home. But is it within a landlord's rights to request tenants to vacate the property in Dubai?

Law No. 26 of 2007, known as the 'Law Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai,' governs all laws and rights related to rental contracts and leased properties.

The law states that a landlord may ask a tenant to vacate a rented property by providing 12 months' notice through a notary public. However, the owner of a property can seek eviction of the tenant before the lease contract expires under the following circumstances:

If the tenant fails to pay the rent, or any portion thereof, within thirty days of receiving a notice to pay from the landlord. If the tenant sublets the property, or any part of it, without obtaining the landlord's written approval. In this case, the eviction will apply to the sub-tenant, who will have the right to claim compensation from the tenant. If the tenant uses the property or allows others to use it for any illegal purpose or for a purpose which breaches public order or morals. If the tenant makes changes to the property that compromise its safety, rendering it impossible to restore to its original state, or willfully damages the property, or causes damage through gross negligence by failing to exercise due diligence, or allows others to inflict such damage. If the tenant uses the property for a purpose other than what it was leased for by the landlord, or if they use the property in a way that violates the planning, construction, and land use regulations in force within the emirate, they will be in breach of the lease agreement. If the property is condemned, provided that the landlord proves this by a technical report attested to by Dubai Municipality. If the tenant fails to observe any obligation imposed on him by this law or any of the lease contract terms within 30 days from the date a notice to perform such obligation or term is served upon him by the landlord.

After the expiry of the lease contract, the landlord may ask the tenant to vacate the property if:

A competent government entity requires demolition and reconstruction of the property as per urban development requirements in the emirate The property requires full renovation or comprehensive maintenance that cannot be performed while the tenant occupies it, provided that the property's condition is confirmed by a technical report certified by Dubai Municipality. The landlord intends to demolish the property for reconstruction or to add new structures that will prevent the tenant from using the property, provided that the landlord obtains the necessary permits from the relevant authorities. The landlord wishes to repossess the property for personal use or for use by any of his first-degree relatives.