Dubai: Convert international driving permit to UAE licence; here's how

If you're a new Dubai resident that already have a driving licence from your home country, the thought that you may have to apply for a new driving permit to be able to drive around the place you now call home seems taxing.
From processing your requirements to doing all the theoretical and practical tests, applying for a driving licence is already stressful and time-consuming enough. Imagine, then, the added frustration of having to do it all again.
Fret not because you may be eligible for a direct licence exchange without having to do any of that.
To know if you are eligible to convert your existing riving permit, here is your complete guide:
If you're a Dubai resident who wishes to convert your driving permit to UAE licence, you simply need to present the following requirements:
You can apply through the RTA website by entering your Emirates ID, passport details, or traffic file number. You can also log in to the website through your UAE Pass.
Once you've submitted your application, you will receive a reference number. You can use this reference number to monitor the status of your request.
You can also go to any RTA customer happiness centre locations. The centres are open from Monday to Thursday at 8am to 7.30pm. However, the centres are open only from 8am to 12pm every Friday, so make sure to go to the centre before it closes.
If you're a Singaporean resident, you need to apply for driving licence exchange through the accredited driving institutes.
Once you've passed the Knowledge test, your licence will be printed and handed to you.
Here is how much it will cost for you to have your driving license converted to UAE permit:
If you're a Singaporean resident in Dubai, here's how much you need to pay:
You need to present your original driving licence as well as your Emirates ID to any RTA customer happiness centre. Once your identity has been verified, your licence will then be printed and handed to you.
If you have an Apple device, you can receive your electronic licence from the Apple Wallet through the RTA Dubai App.
Your new licence will be valid for two years if you're 21 years old and older. Meanwhile, if you're under 21 years old, your permit will be valid for one year.
It is important to note that you may only be eligible for a direct licence exchange if your driving licence was issued from one of the following countries:
