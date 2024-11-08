Du quick pay, Etisalat autopay explained: How to settle UAE phone bills

Photo: File

Soon after moving into the UAE, one of the first things you'll need to figure out is your mobile phone connection. Will you go for a prepaid line or will you subscribe to a mobile plan that you'll pay every month?

Many expats — especially those who need to be connected 24/7 — opt for a postpaid package that includes local and international call credits and data service for mobile Internet.

If you're among those who have subscribed to a postpaid plan, this guide can help you in settling your monthly bills.

du

For du subscribers, bills can be paid online with a debit or credit card and with cash through several kiosks and shops across the country. Here are five ways to pay:

Via du quick pay

This is one of the easiest ways to settle your bill. You won't have to download anything or sign up for any account. All you have to provide is your mobile number.

Go to the website https://www.du.ae/ and on the topmost bar, make sure 'Consumer' is selected and not 'business'. Just below those labels, on the same line as the logo, you'll find the 'Quick Pay' tab. Select that and you'll be directed to the page.

On the Quick Pay page, you'll be asked to enter your number. Here's how the page looks:

Once you enter your number, you will be directed to the payment portal where you'll have to enter your card details. Double-check the main URL and make sure it's the official website that starts with https://

Via du app

Another way to pay your bill is by downloading the du app. Log in with your number and you'll have access to various smart services.

On the first screen of your app, you'll instantly find your bill amount and details. Select the 'Pay' button to settle the bill by entering your card details or through your phone wallet like Apple Pay.

Automated payments

Save a bank card and link it to your du account so you can automate the payments of your monthly bills. You can activate this feature through the app or by logging into your online du account.

Via banks, kiosks

If you wish to use cash, you can make a deposit through bank ATMs, which usually have an option for bill payments. du also has self-service kiosks at its branches nationwide and other popular spots.

Via exchange houses

Those remitting money via exchange houses would be able to pay their du bills at the same centre. Here are some of the accredited centres:

Al Ansari Exchange

Axiom

Al Ghurair Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange

FONO

LM Exchange

OneMobile

Redha Al Ansari Exchange

Take note that you'll have to provide your account number.

Top questions answered for du subscribers

Can I pay my half of my du bill online?

Partial payments can be done if you're paying online. With Quick Pay, for example, you will be asked to specify the amount you wish to settle.

If you're logged into your du account online, you'll see your dashboard, bill details and a 'Pay' button under the amount.

After clicking 'Pay', you'll also be asked to enter an amount you wish to pay and it doesn't have to be the full amount.

How can I check my du bill online?

If you're using a smartphone you can easily download the app and log in with your number to get all details about your bill.

If you prefer to check your bill on a desktop, you may go to https://myaccount.du.ae/. Log in with an account (e-mail and password) and if you don't have one yet, you'll have to create one on the same site.

Etisalat by e&

Most etisalat by e& subscribers settle their bills online with credit or debit cards. Like du, this telecom service provider has come up with convenient ways to pay anytime, anywhere. Here are some options.

Via online quick pay

Go to etisalat.ae/quickpay and enter your mobile number. The system will then automatically display your bill amount. You may either pay this in full or enter an specific amount you wish to settle. Any remaining balance will be carried over to the next bill.

Via e& UAE app

Download the e& UAE app and log in with your mobile number. You will then be directed to a dashboard with details about your bill. Under the amount, you'll find a 'Pay bills' button. Here, you'll also have the option to settle the full bill or just a partial amount.

Via etisalat autopay

Do you always forget to pay your bill? Setting up autopay can help. With this service, your bill will be automatically charged from your card on your due date so you won't have to worry about it.

If you want to activate this feature, go to https://www.etisalat.ae/online and log in with your mobile number. You will then see your dashboard and account details. Click or tap on the 'My Accounts' tab and you'll find a button that says 'Set up autopay'. Via e& money e& has its own financial app that can be used not only to pay bills and recharge prepaid accounts but also to transfer money internationally. Some stores also accept e& money payments. Download e& money app and sign up to use the service. Take note that registration is free and no bank account is required. Via phone call Etisalat bills can also be settled over the phone. Dial 101 or 125 to access the toll-free automated payment service and choose the 'Bill Payment' option. Via banks Bank ATMs, as well as its online banking channels, will also allow you to pay your etisalat bills. You may deposit your cash payments through the ATM. Via kiosks At e& branches nationwide, there are self-service machines that you can use for payments. Via exchange houses The following centres accept etisalat bill payments: Al Ansari Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange

Index Exchange Co

Joy Alukkas Exchange

Lari Exchange

Lulu Exchange

Redha Al Ansari Exchange

UAE Exchange

Wall Street Exchange Top question answered for etisalat by e& subscribers How do I calculate my bill for the first month? If you just signed up for a postpaid plan, you may not have to pay in full for the first month. You will be charged only for the days you used the service. For example, if you're on a Dh300 monthly plan, this translates to Dh10 per day. If you started using your plan on the 15th, you'll just have to pay for the remaining 15 days of the month. Your first bill will then be Dh150 (Dh10 multiplied by 15 days). Virgin Mobile Those who are on Virgin Mobile plans, the most convenient way to pay bills is through its app. Once you download and instal the app, you will be asked to provide card details to purchase your plan. These details will then be saved for future payments. However, you have the option to change it in the app, too. Is it possible to make manual payments? Some bank cards won't allow automated monthly payments. In such cases, a subscriber can pay manually. Just log into the app and make the payment. Those who are not on autopay mode can expect reminder messages from Virgin Mobile every month.