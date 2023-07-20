Did you face issues with WhatsApp last night? Here's why

UAE scam alert: Ministry warns residents against fake message asking for bank account details
Mohre issues an advisory guiding the public on what they should do in case they encounter such a message
Hundreds of thousands of WhatsApp users around the world had reported issues late on Wednesday night, saying they weren't able to send or receive messages through the platform.
At one point, there were more than 37,000 incidents of people in the US reporting issues with the messaging service, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
In the UK, over 177,000 users said they were facing issues, and nearly 15,000 had trouble with the platform in India.
The massive outage was confirmed, as WhatsApp tweeted an advisory about "connectivity issues" at 12.44am:
About 22 minutes later, Meta Platforms said it had restored the connection for thousands of users:
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
Mohre issues an advisory guiding the public on what they should do in case they encounter such a message
He has been living in the country for the past 32 years
The authority's smart stations offer community-based and police services in seven languages
Evaluation process has begun, and results will be announced in October
The 45-year-old expat is the draw's fourth Nepalese millionaire
Residents are encouraged to be patient and kind when dealing with delivery riders on the roads, especially during summer
The 65-day shopping extravaganza also rewards shoppers spending Dh100 or more, giving them a chance to win a wide range of prizes
The committee increased rates for Super 98, Special 95 and E-Plus 91 by 5 fils per litre