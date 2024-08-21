Car broke down in Abu Dhabi? How to get free roadside assistance

This service has been streamlined through the Emirates Health Services to ensure simplicity and ease for applicants
Before hitting the road, it's best to make sure that your car is in good condition, from the headlights and the engine down to the tyres. However, unexpected things happen and when you find yourself stuck in the middle of a highway, unable to move your car, the first thing to do is — stay calm.
In the UAE, the authorities are always ready to help, and when you're in Abu Dhabi, trust that patrol teams have got your back.
Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), the emirate's transport authority, offers free roadside assistance round the clock through its Road Service Patrol (RSP).
Here's what you need to do:
What RSP can do for drivers:
Designed to improve safety and ensure smooth traffic flow, RSP is available to all road users in the emirate. However, it is limited to the main roads of Abu Dhabi.
Besides providing assistance, RSP also organises traffic flow for major events in Abu Dhabi.
