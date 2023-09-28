Abu Dhabi: 4 Indian expats win Dh100,000 in weekly Big Ticket e-draw

From left: Mujeeb Pakyara, Firose Kunjumon and Mohammad Azharul. — Supplied photos

Four Indian expats residing in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have won Dh100,000 each during Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s weekly e-draw. While three winners hail from the south Indian state of Kerala, one individual is from the western city of Mumbai.

Ajay Vijayan is a 41-year-old father of two children, aged 11 and 3. He has lived in Dubai since he moved to the UAE in 2008, and he works in the IT department. Ajay has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past eight years with his three friends.

“It became a ritual for us to buy Big Ticket. I didn’t expect to win the e-draw prize. After I received the winning call, I called my parents and wife who are in India to tell them the news. They were all happy. I don’t have a specific plan yet, but I will use this money to make an investment in my children’s future,” Vijayan said.

The second person to get lucky is Mujeeb Pakyara. The 33-year-old works as a waiter at a cafeteria and lives in Sharjah. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for two years along with seven of his roommates. When he received the winning call, he was shocked.

“I still can’t believe it. I am so happy. This prize came at the right time. My wife is pregnant, and she is at the hospital. I think this is the luck of my unborn son, who will arrive in this life soon. I will share my prize with my roommates and will use my portion to clear my loan,” Pakyara said.

Meanwhile, Firose Kunjumon is a 40-year-old father of three children aged 1, 7, and 5. He lives in Ajman, where he works as a driver. He has been purchasing Big Ticket for the past 10 years without missing a month. Kunjumon is sharing his prize with 20 of his friends.

“I will share my prize with my friends, and I will send my cash portion to India. We will keep on buying Big Ticket, and one day we will win the grand prize,” Kunjumon hoped.

Long-time customer wins again

Mohammad Azharul, the only non-Malayali among the weekly draw winners, hails from Mumbai and lives in Sharjah. The 54-year-old project manager has been a loyal customer of Big Ticket since 2009. He is the sole winner of Dh100,000 and is bagging a cash prize for the second time.

“I am very happy and lucky. This is my second time winning with Big Ticket. In 2017, I won Dh40,000, and this time I won Dh100,000. And one day, I will win the grand prize,” he said.

Asked about his plans, he said: “I will invest in my daughter’s higher education. She is studying computer science, and I was planning to get a loan so I could afford her education. But now, after I won, I don't need to.”

