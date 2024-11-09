Abu Dhabi: Senior citizens and residents can get discounts, priority service; here's how

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Senior citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi, those aged 60 or older, can avail the Barkitna card. The card includes services at different levels, including government, semi-government and private sector.

Along with the Barkitna card, the Fazaa card will also be issued to provide senior residents and citizens with discounts and offers across the private sector.

Senior citizens and residents can apply on the TAMM website with only their Emirates ID, and the online registration form.

The card ensures priority for senior citizens and residents across different government entities in Abu Dhabi, including separate counters, valet parking, medical aid, free sports consultations and more by the relevant departments.

With the Barktina card and the issuance of the Fazaa card, there are certain offers that can be availed by both senior Emiratis and senior residents. Some may be exclusively provided to UAE citizens, while others are open to all residents.

Discounts, offers

Exemption from toll fees in Abu Dhabi for one vehicle registered in the applicant's name

Free transportation within Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra (through the Emirati and Muqeem bus card)

Discount on different packages with telecom operators like Etisalat, du

Priority check-in to Air Arabia, along with 10 per cent discount on extra-fare tickets, including priority front seats and selection of meals

Up to 20 per cent discount on services at select hospitals and healthcare centres Please note that offers are subject to different validity duration. ALSO READ: UAE: How to apply for a Fazaa card; eligibility, process explained