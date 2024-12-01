Abu Dhabi: How to get an event licence; conditions, process explained

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Are you a business owner seeking to network with other companies? Or are you seeking to raise money for a charitable cause through a sports event? Those wishing to organise events in Abu Dhabi must apply for an event licence according to the Department of Culture and Tourism's (DCT) guidelines.

The licence can be applied for Tamm, the one-stop platform for Abu Dhabi government services. Here's what you need to know about applying for an event licence, the documents required, fees, and some points to note.

What events need a licence?

Business sector

Conferences, seminars and business lectures

Trade fairs

Consumer exhibitions and others defined by DCT

Sports sector

Sports competitions

Sports activity days

Sports charity fundraisers

Community-based sports events

Indoor sports events

Outdoor sports events and others defined by DCT

Religion and charity events

Religious ceremonies, lectures and seminars

Charitable fundraising events

Dinner parties, charitable bazaars and others defined by DCT

Entertainment and leisure

Musical events

Performance events

Video games events

Fashion shows

Culture events

Arts and craft festivals and activities

Social activities

Cooking festivals and activities

Local community events

Still not sure if you need a licence for your event? The TAMM 'find an event licence' under the 'culture and tourism' category in the business service section helps you answer that question.

It will help you identify the licences and permits required for your events, and calculate the overall estimated costs.

Once you have determined the licences needed for your event, you can navigate to the 'find an event venue' service on Tamm, under the same business service category.

The portal will provide details of each venue, such as rentable space, venue facilities, capacity, location and other factors. Once you decide, you can connect with the venue through the contact options listed on Tamm, and start organising.

However, keep in mind that to start organsing the event, you need to apply for the event licence on Tamm, with these documents.

Documents required

Event agenda

Letter with details of exhibition

Passport or Emirates ID

Emirates ID or valid passport copy for people holding a diplomatic card

Recent personal photo (for UAE citizens, residents and those with temporary entry permit)

A valid diplomatic card with unified number for people holding a diplomatic card

Contract or No-objection Certificate between the event organiser and the owner for people holding a diplomatic card

Self-introductory form for citizens of GCC and other countries

Temporary entry permit for foreign visitors

Relevant permits or approvals obtained from other authorities

An undertaking letter committing to DCT guidelines in case of alcohol being served at the event

Any other documents requested by relevant entities

For speakers This permit is required for any person who will speak, present or provide a training course. Official identification documents need to be attached with all event applications that include speakers. Requirements include: A passport copy and recent photo (for UAE citizens and residents)

A passport copy, UAE visa copy and a recent photo (for mission or visit visa) For each application, a fee of Dh200 is required as a registration fee, and for each speaker, a fee of Dh50 is payable. For entertainers To know about the process to apply for an entertainer permit, documents required, fees, and points to note, click here Fees 10 per cent of event ticket fee (if applicable)

Application fees - Dh200

Fees for entertainers (if any) - Dh500. To learn more about different types of entertainer permits and their fees, click here

Fee per speaker after obtaining security approval - Dh50 Points to note If entertainers will be present, an entertainer permit must be obtained

If speakers will be present, a speaker permit must be obtained

The applicant must be one of the companies participating in the events or one of the hall owners in which the event is to be held

A no-objection letter from parents of entertainer under 21 years old must be attached

Participants of night clubs and bars must be above 21 years old

In the case alcohol will be provided at the event, a special permit must be obtained (for venues without special licence)

The organiser must obtain any relevant permit from other government entities

If tickets are sold at the event, 10 per cent of the ticket fees will be collected by DCT. If complimentary tickets are provided, the organiser must adhere to DCT's ticketing guidelines

A fee of Dh500 will be applied to any event permit or entertainment permit request submitted within less than 3 working days before the event start date.

