Abu Dhabi: How to get an event licence; conditions, process explained

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose
Are you a business owner seeking to network with other companies? Or are you seeking to raise money for a charitable cause through a sports event? Those wishing to organise events in Abu Dhabi must apply for an event licence according to the Department of Culture and Tourism's (DCT) guidelines.
The licence can be applied for Tamm, the one-stop platform for Abu Dhabi government services. Here's what you need to know about applying for an event licence, the documents required, fees, and some points to note.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
What events need a licence?
Business sector
- Conferences, seminars and business lectures
- Trade fairs
- Consumer exhibitions and others defined by DCT
Sports sector
- Sports competitions
- Sports activity days
- Sports charity fundraisers
- Community-based sports events
- Indoor sports events
- Outdoor sports events and others defined by DCT
Religion and charity events
- Religious ceremonies, lectures and seminars
- Charitable fundraising events
- Dinner parties, charitable bazaars and others defined by DCT
Entertainment and leisure
- Musical events
- Performance events
- Video games events
- Fashion shows
Culture events
- Arts and craft festivals and activities
- Social activities
- Cooking festivals and activities
- Local community events
Still not sure if you need a licence for your event? The TAMM 'find an event licence' under the 'culture and tourism' category in the business service section helps you answer that question.
It will help you identify the licences and permits required for your events, and calculate the overall estimated costs.
Once you have determined the licences needed for your event, you can navigate to the 'find an event venue' service on Tamm, under the same business service category.
The portal will provide details of each venue, such as rentable space, venue facilities, capacity, location and other factors. Once you decide, you can connect with the venue through the contact options listed on Tamm, and start organising.
However, keep in mind that to start organsing the event, you need to apply for the event licence on Tamm, with these documents.
Documents required
- Event agenda
- Letter with details of exhibition
- Passport or Emirates ID
- Emirates ID or valid passport copy for people holding a diplomatic card
- Recent personal photo (for UAE citizens, residents and those with temporary entry permit)
- A valid diplomatic card with unified number for people holding a diplomatic card
- Contract or No-objection Certificate between the event organiser and the owner for people holding a diplomatic card
- Self-introductory form for citizens of GCC and other countries
- Temporary entry permit for foreign visitors
- Relevant permits or approvals obtained from other authorities
- An undertaking letter committing to DCT guidelines in case of alcohol being served at the event
- Any other documents requested by relevant entities
For speakers
This permit is required for any person who will speak, present or provide a training course. Official identification documents need to be attached with all event applications that include speakers. Requirements include:
- A passport copy and recent photo (for UAE citizens and residents)
- A passport copy, UAE visa copy and a recent photo (for mission or visit visa)
For each application, a fee of Dh200 is required as a registration fee, and for each speaker, a fee of Dh50 is payable.
For entertainers
To know about the process to apply for an entertainer permit, documents required, fees, and points to note, click here
Fees
- 10 per cent of event ticket fee (if applicable)
- Application fees - Dh200
- Fees for entertainers (if any) - Dh500. To learn more about different types of entertainer permits and their fees, click here
- Fee per speaker after obtaining security approval - Dh50
Points to note
- If entertainers will be present, an entertainer permit must be obtained
- If speakers will be present, a speaker permit must be obtained
- The applicant must be one of the companies participating in the events or one of the hall owners in which the event is to be held
- A no-objection letter from parents of entertainer under 21 years old must be attached
- Participants of night clubs and bars must be above 21 years old
- In the case alcohol will be provided at the event, a special permit must be obtained (for venues without special licence)
- The organiser must obtain any relevant permit from other government entities
- If tickets are sold at the event, 10 per cent of the ticket fees will be collected by DCT. If complimentary tickets are provided, the organiser must adhere to DCT's ticketing guidelines
- A fee of Dh500 will be applied to any event permit or entertainment permit request submitted within less than 3 working days before the event start date.
- A fee of Dh500 will also be applied to any event permit or entertainment permit that is modified within less than 3 working days before the event start date. Official holidays and weekends are excluded from the 3 working days calculation, according to DCT's Events Licensing system.
ALSO READ:
Poojaraj Maniyeri
Poojaraj Maniyeri is a Digital Journalist who loves turning everyday conversations into news stories. She is also a typical bookworm, and brings a novel with her everywhere she goes.