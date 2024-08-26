E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi: How to apply for health insurance for orphans, people of determination under 18 years

The Aounak card is a health insurance policy supported by the Department of Health

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 7:54 PM

In UAE, different sections of society can avail the benefits it needs to make life comfortable and convenient. A huge part of overall-well being is access to healthcare facilities and services.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health issues Aounak cards, a health insurance policy, for people of determination and orphans below 18. The policy enables the beneficiaries to avail care in hospitals, clinics and emergency centres.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Individuals can apply for the Aounak card for free through the TAMM website or mobile application. The applicant should be the concerned person, parent, sponsor, or the legal representative. The card will be issued within 7 working days.

Required documents

  • Emirates ID copy (of beneficiary and sponsor)
  • Passport copy (of beneficiary and sponsor)
  • Valid residency proof (issued by Abu Dhabi)
  • Book stamp copy (issued in Abu Dhabi)
  • Notarised lease contract (for GCC citizens only)
  • People of Determination card copy (issued by Ministry of Development or Zayed Higher Organisation)
  • Recent medical report including description of medical condition as issued by government hospitals, signed by specialist doctors and approved by health professionals
  • Certificate from Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) for those under the age of 18 years old. Those who are not medically eligible to work are excluded from the age requirement (upon showing accredited medical certificate that declares the individual not eligible to work)
  • Certificate from ERC if father and family is deceased
  • Proof of participation in health insurance under Law No. (23) and its regulations. The law states that the health insurance is for non-UAE national residents and their families, and may apply to residents in Abu Dhabi by a resolution of the Executive Council

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Life and Living