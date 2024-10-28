Abu Dhabi: Hosting an event? How to get permit for entertainers

Photo: File. Image used for illustrative purpose

Hosting a company event with performances lined up to entertain? In Abu Dhabi, a permit is needed for entertainers including singers, dancers, artists or any other performers.

The venue owners, restaurants, hotels, or event organisers can apply for this permit through the TAMM portal. The organiser can apply for a monthly permit for each performer, (valid between 1 to 6 months) or a 7-day temporary permit that can be issued for unlimited number of performers.

Here are the documents required, fees, and points to note for both types of entertainers' permits

Entertainer permit

Required documents

Recent personal photo

Emirates ID

No objection letter from parents (if entertainer is under 21 years old)

Passport for non-residents

Undertaking letter from the organiser committing to Department of Culture and Tourism guidelines ( if alcohol is served at the event)

Fees

Monthly fee for each entertainer - Dh500

Renewable fee from 1 to 6 months, monthly per each entertainer - Dh500

Service processing fees - Dh200

10 per cent of event ticket fee (if applicable)

Points to note

The entertainment permit is unique and associated with a specific individual; it cannot be transferred

Participants of the party must be above 21 years old (in night clubs or bars)

A special permit must be obtained if alcohol will be served at the event (for venues without special licence)

The entertainer permit is valid for between 1 to 6 months

Temporary entertainment permit