Abu Dhabi: Hosting an event? How to get permit for entertainers

Hosting a company event with performances lined up to entertain? In Abu Dhabi, a permit is needed for entertainers including singers, dancers, artists or any other performers.
The venue owners, restaurants, hotels, or event organisers can apply for this permit through the TAMM portal. The organiser can apply for a monthly permit for each performer, (valid between 1 to 6 months) or a 7-day temporary permit that can be issued for unlimited number of performers.
Here are the documents required, fees, and points to note for both types of entertainers' permits
Entertainer permit
Required documents
- Recent personal photo
- Emirates ID
- No objection letter from parents (if entertainer is under 21 years old)
- Passport for non-residents
- Undertaking letter from the organiser committing to Department of Culture and Tourism guidelines ( if alcohol is served at the event)
Fees
- Monthly fee for each entertainer - Dh500
- Renewable fee from 1 to 6 months, monthly per each entertainer - Dh500
- Service processing fees - Dh200
- 10 per cent of event ticket fee (if applicable)
Points to note
- The entertainment permit is unique and associated with a specific individual; it cannot be transferred
- Participants of the party must be above 21 years old (in night clubs or bars)
- A special permit must be obtained if alcohol will be served at the event (for venues without special licence)
- The entertainer permit is valid for between 1 to 6 months
Temporary entertainment permit
Required documents
- Recent personal photo
- Passport or Emirates ID
- No objection letter from parents (if entertainer is under 21 years old)
- Undertaking letter from the organiser committing to Department of Culture and Tourism guidelines ( if alcohol is served at the event)
Fees
- Fee for unlimited number of entertainers, valid for 7 days - Dh5,000
- Application fees - Dh200
- 10 per cent of event ticket fee (if applicable)
Points to note
- The entertainment permit is unique and associated with a specific individual; it cannot be transferred
- Participants of the party must be above 21 years old (in night clubs or bars)
- A special permit must be obtained if alcohol will be served at the event (for venues without special licence)
- Renewal requests must be submitted before the end of the validity period of the existing permit. The renewal will not exceed a period of six months.
