Abu Dhabi bans junk food, sets strict rules for healthy eating habits in schools, canteens

Schools offering food services to students and staff must provide healthy, nutrient-rich food. They must also obtain the required licenses and maintain inspection records and notices, according to Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek).
As per the new policy, which the education department implemented during the 2024/25 academic year, schools are required to create a safe and healthy food environment while actively promoting nutritious food choices. The policy outlines clear guidelines for providing sustainable and health-conscious food options.
The policy requires schools to put in measures to actively supervise students during snack/mealtimes to:
During events, schools must ensure that certain food items, such as alcohol, carbonated drinks, pork, and foods containing allergens, are prohibited.
While creating a healthy food culture, the school must ensure that unsafe food items, such as those containing allergens (e.g., nuts), are prohibited for personal consumption or distribution on school premises.
Parents involvement is important to ensure healthy eating habits among students. Schools should share with parents guidelines on healthy and balanced eating, including food restrictions. These guidelines should highlight "unhealthy" foods, such as fried items, that the school advises parents to avoid packing. These food items can contribute to long-term health issues like obesity, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes among others.
Schools are required to comply with the government's food safety regulations when providing food services within the campus. Teachers and canteen staff must attend training conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) and other relevant entities to promote healthy eating when supervising and/or interacting with students.
External food delivery services, such as Talabat, Deliveroo, must be prohibited during school hours to maintain control over the nutritional value and safety of the food students consume.
Students must be involved in the process of planning and enhancing school food services, which can be done through feedback forms or other methods, allowing students to contribute their opinions and suggestions for improvement.
Schools should respect the religious, cultural, and ethical needs of minority groups and involve them in decisions related to food services and food labelling.
1. Schools must take the following steps to support students with allergies, following the guidelines set by the Abu Dhabi Food Safety regulations:
In addition, schools should:
The policy aims to enhance the nutritional awareness and eating habits of the school community by promoting a better understanding of healthy and sustainable food practices, while creating school environments that support these habits.
[Editor's note: This policy is effective 2024/25 academic year. Schools are expected to be fully compliant with the policy by the beginning of the 2025/26 academic year.]
