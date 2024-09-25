Zia Medical Center launches Zia Beauty

Yapiee transforms influencer marketing in the UAE, empowering brands and influencers to collaborate seamlessly
Zia Medical Center has introduced Zia Beauty, a luxurious and cutting-edge aesthetics destination located on Jumeirah Beach Road. This exclusive beauty sanctuary is designed to cater to clients seeking a bespoke and transformative journey toward enhanced beauty and well-being.
Zia Beauty stands out by offering a wide array of advanced aesthetic treatments. Led by a team of expert practitioners, the centre specialises in everything from rejuvenating facials and Botox to innovative solutions such as Profhilo, Skin Boosters, and HIFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound). Each treatment is designed to deliver exceptional results, ensuring clients receive personalised experiences tailored to their unique needs.
With a strong commitment to blending dermatological expertise with the latest cosmetic innovations, Zia Beauty is redefining how clients approach beauty and self-care. The centre’s goal is to help individuals not only look their best but feel rejuvenated, confident, and radiant.
Conveniently located in Um Suqeim 1, Zia Beauty invites you to discover the future of beauty in Dubai—where personalised care meets advanced technology, and luxury is at the forefront of every experience.
Yapiee transforms influencer marketing in the UAE, empowering brands and influencers to collaborate seamlessly
Keith’s appointment marks a significant step forward for WithFeeling as the company continues to scale aggressively, delivering cutting-edge, holistic audio branding solutions to clients around the world
Over 25 speakers from 12 Arab nationalities will host a series of seminars, workshops and panel discussions focusing on raising proud and confident Arab children in a globalised world
During the exhibition, the bank will offer on-the-spot hiring for a variety of job openings available to Emirati talents who will meet the job requirements
The acquisition represents a significant milestone for NEOPAY as it aims to expand its presence in the rapidly growing digital payments sector in the Middle East
Leaders, Diplomats and Peace advocates convergedin Dubai to pledge inner peace as the bedrock of permanent world harmony
One Broker Group announced as exclusive sales partner
The comprehensive initiative promises to drive creative impact across a range of specialised fields