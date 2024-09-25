Zia Medical Center launches Zia Beauty

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 1:14 PM

Zia Medical Center has introduced Zia Beauty, a luxurious and cutting-edge aesthetics destination located on Jumeirah Beach Road. This exclusive beauty sanctuary is designed to cater to clients seeking a bespoke and transformative journey toward enhanced beauty and well-being.

Zia Beauty stands out by offering a wide array of advanced aesthetic treatments. Led by a team of expert practitioners, the centre specialises in everything from rejuvenating facials and Botox to innovative solutions such as Profhilo, Skin Boosters, and HIFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound). Each treatment is designed to deliver exceptional results, ensuring clients receive personalised experiences tailored to their unique needs.

With a strong commitment to blending dermatological expertise with the latest cosmetic innovations, Zia Beauty is redefining how clients approach beauty and self-care. The centre’s goal is to help individuals not only look their best but feel rejuvenated, confident, and radiant.

Conveniently located in Um Suqeim 1, Zia Beauty invites you to discover the future of beauty in Dubai—where personalised care meets advanced technology, and luxury is at the forefront of every experience.