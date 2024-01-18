Your simple guide to third-party insurance claims

Crescent Petroleum CEO highlights golden age of growth in GCC Economies at World Economic Forum
Securing third-party liability coverage is an important responsibility when owning a car. This would protect others on the road if the vehicle owner were to cause an accident resulting in injuries or property damage.
While the legal minimum may seem sufficient when purchasing car insurance online, major third-party claims can often exceed those limits. Many drivers do not realise this until they or someone they know undergo the process.
It is wise for vehicle owners to understand how these claims work and what options are available to enhance protection. Being prepared can greatly reduce stress when the unfortunate does occur.
This article shares insights into making and resolving third party insurance claims to promote realistic expectations and peace of mind. The goal is to present the key considerations in an easy-to-grasp way, making the process less intimidating.
When to file a third-party claim
Documents Required
Keep these documents ready before initiating the car insurance policy claim:
Note: Documents may vary according to the company policy
Steps for Intimating Claim
Follow these steps to initiate the claims process:
Inform Insurer Immediately
Intimate your insurer about the accident or third-party legal notice within 24 hours. Provide necessary details and documentation.
Conduct Accident Scene Inspection
The surveyor inspects the accident spot and clicks on-site images detailing damages if required. This provides evidence for claim processing.
Get Legal Opinion if Required
If the liability for the third party claim is unclear, take legal consultation before admitting guilt. This can impact claim acceptance.
Follow Up on Claim Investigation
Cooperate with the insurer during claims investigation by providing documents/details sought periodically. Participate in security discussions whenever called.
Can I Negotiate the Claim Settlement Offer?
Yes, you have every right to negotiate the initial claim settlement offer from the at-fault party's insurer. Here are some tips:
Tips for Smooth Claim Processing
Follow these tips for faster processing and approval of your third-party insurance claim:
Conclusion
We hope this guide gave you a clear understanding of the complete process and requirements for the smooth settlement of third-party claims under your motor insurance policy. Being aware and diligent about the steps will allow you to avoid rejections and obtain rightful claim benefits.
In case of claim difficulty, despite your best efforts, it is best to seek legal solutions instead of forfeiting your valid claim.
— Ammar Tarique is an SEO strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Services.
