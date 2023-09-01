You buy your school essentials and Sharaf DG will pay for it. Here’s how

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 5:31 PM

The excitement and nerves before school begins is tremendous but so are the shopping lists. With fun and edutainment in the air, what better than the must-have back-to --School essentials range from Sharaf DG to ease into this exciting phase. Celebrating the beginning of a school year with unforgettable experiences filled with excitement and learning, Sharaf DG launched an incredible season packed with unmissable deals.

To add to the festivities, Sharaf DG is thrilled to have joined forces with Times Square Center Mall to host an exuberant ‘Back to School Fair’ that fostered connections among students, parents and educators. In the esteemed presence of Rakesh Y Madhur, COO — retail, Sharaf DG and key team members, the event promised an array of brand engagements from the amazing Honor, PUBG, Acer, DJI, Microsoft, Lenovo and Huawei, making it a collective experience like none other. An assortment of carnival games, shows, interactive workshops, opportunities to win prizes and score exclusive deals, truly made it seamless and enjoyable.

Transport into a world of wonder as you gear up for School with Sharaf DG and Win prizes worth Dh2 million! Win your purchase back and take home assured gifts. Taking the excitement to the next level is the rapid typing test. And with the Books Donation Drive, Sharaf DG has set out to make a green difference.

Sharaf DG presents ‘You Buy, We Pay’. Stand a chance to win a laptop or tablet purchase value back every day. Everyone walks away a winner with assured gifts on purchase of laptops, tablets, monitors and printers.

The Brightest Windows Laptop Buyback makes this the biggest deal of a school season yet. Exchange your working or non-working laptops to get Assured Dh500 off on a brand new Windows Laptop.

That’s not all. Swipe your Emirates NBD Credit and Debit Cards to enjoy up to an Additional 10 per cent off. And don’t forget to earn a second Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscription on the purchase of a first one. Think you can type faster than your peers? Take the UAE’s ultimate typing challenge to win laptop and tablets worth Dh3,500!

Whether schooling kids at home, cooking a healthy meal, being breakfast ready, keeping necessary accessories handy, or powering their day, parents are in for a treat with the best deals on popular brands with a wide variety of products. What’s more! DG Members can avail store wide discounts and offers. Added to that, Mega Savings worth Dh5,000 with their favourite brands including Threads, Typo and so much more.

Recent developments in the retail space are geared towards a conscious shift to sustainable means. With Back to School, Sharaf DG is inviting book donations at their retail outlets and giving back to the surroundings in a pivotal way. Families can bring old and used books to Sharaf DG and get gift vouchers for contributing to the noble cause. Books will be recycled with our trusted partner, Enviroserve, for further use.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG shared, “With an incredible line-up of products and promotions, we are offering something for everyone this school season; teachers, students and parents. Our stores are equipped with experts to guide, recommend and support you right from the time you enter, till you decide what’s best for you. We promise you a treat with great savings to empower the new term."

Bringing ecology and economy together, Sharaf DG is forging a powerful school season this year and it doesn’t get bigger than this.

