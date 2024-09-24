Yapiee App revolutionises influencer marketing for UAE brands and creators

Yapiee transforms influencer marketing in the UAE, empowering brands and influencers to collaborate seamlessly

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM

Yapiee App is an influencer marketing platform changing the dynamics in the digital marketing landscape within the UAE by offering significantly easier co-creation collaboration opportunities between brands and influencers. The App enables businesses of any size—be it huge corporate firms, start-ups, or local businesses—to connect to influencers, thereby taking their online presence toward adequate influencing target consumers.

The App provides several tools through which companies might run targeted marketing campaigns. Using location, interests, and age, Yapiee's smart matching system links a brand to the appropriate influencer so guaranteeing that the campaigns are even more successful and focused on the correct audience.

Through the Yapiee App, businesses are able to design offers that fit their target market best. Companies can decide whether an offer is open for all or private and whether they use Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or TikTok. They can target influencers based on gender, age, followers, location, nationality, and much more. Live-location tracking inside the app also helps run campaigns at the best time.

Depending on the networks and platforms, there are different ways to contact influencers. Influencers can be contacted by campaigns through direct invitations while others are contacted through in-app chats. Businesses can also track their offers and become more visible through features on banners and video ads in the App.

For an influencer, Yapiee is a good way to connect with brands. He can connect to his social media accounts and showcase some of his work, but he can also choose those offers that suit and appeal most to his taste and audience. They have the freedom to select offers through open or direct invitations.

Yapiee is an affordable option with a high return on investment (ROI). Instead of paying influencers directly, brands can offer free products, services, or exclusive discounts. If needed, clients can also offer payments, though Yapiee doesn’t handle payments through the platform yet. The app is available in English, Arabic, French, and other languages, making it easy to use for different people. While it’s mainly focused on the UAE, Yapiee has plans to expand and offer more opportunities for brands and influencers. The Yapiee Team is excited to attend GITEX/North Star 2024 again this year, an annual technology startup event in Dubai. This marks another opportunity for Yapiee to showcase its innovative influencer marketing platform and connect with top brands and industry leaders to drive impactful collaborations.

The Yapiee App is free to download and use, making it easy for businesses and influencers to work together. Whether you’re a brand wanting more online visibility or an influencer looking for new partnerships, Yapiee is the best platform for influencer marketing in the UAE.