Yango Robotics showcases the next generation of picking solutions at Logimotion 2024

Yango Robotics, one of the global experts in AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouse automation, and part of global tech company Yango Group, presented its latest AI-powered warehouse automation solutions at Logimotion 2024 in Dubai on December 10-11. The event brings together global industry leaders to explore innovations transforming warehousing, supply chains, e-commerce and logistics. Yango Robotics highlighted its range of solutions that boost warehouse efficiency developed to address the growing demands of these industries across the MENA region.

Attendees have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of Yango Robotics’ Picker, an AI-driven robot designed to efficiently handle small items, aiding in stock organisation, shipment preparation, and versatile tasks like Kitting, Putwall, induction, and G2P solutions. Seamlessly adaptable to diverse settings, this cutting-edge solution empowers businesses to boost productivity, reduce costs, and streamline operations in fast-paced warehouse environments.

The UAE’s robotics market is expected to reach $360.10 million by 2029, with a growth rate of 11.02 per cent annually. Across the Middle East, the sector is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2029, highlighting the region’s increasing shift toward automation. This trend reflects the need for faster, more efficient processes in warehousing and logistics, where companies are focused on improving safety, optimising space, and increasing throughput. Alexei Filippov, head of global business development at Yango Robotics, remarked, "Logimotion gives us the chance to demonstrate how our solutions can enhance warehouse operations. Many businesses still rely on manual processes, which can slow operations and raise costs. Our AI-driven robots work alongside human teams, improving order accuracy, reducing repetitive tasks, and helping prevent workplace injuries. Automation is becoming essential for companies to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced supply chain landscape."

Visitors can experience these innovations firsthand at the Yango Robotics stand Z6-A28 and explore how the technology can be adapted to meet different operational needs. Filippov will also take part in a panel discussion, offering expert insights on the future of robotics. Logimotion will also feature over 125 industry experts at events like the Global Trade & Infrastructure Summit and the TransMobility Forum, with discussions on the future of logistics and transportation.