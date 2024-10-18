Yango Robotics demonstrates AI-powered warehouse automation at GITEX 2024

Yango Robotics, part of global tech company Yango Group, highlighted its latest innovations in AI-driven warehouse automation solutions at GITEX 2024, one of the largest and most influential technology events globally dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge solutions in the field. Yango Robotics is revolutionising warehouse optimisation through autonomous robotic piece-picking and mobile robots powered by AI and machine learning. The company showcased a range of innovative solutions developed to address the growing demand for warehouse automation across industries like warehousing, e-commerce, and logistics across the MENA region.

Attendees witnessed demonstrations of innovative computer vision technology, which enhanced overall productivity in warehouse settings. They also gained insight into the advanced, intuitive, and reliable robotic technologies that Yango Robotics brought. These technologies, with human-like capabilities, are seamlessly integrated into various environments, enabling companies to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve overall efficiency. This included a range of AI-driven and ML-powered innovations that optimised various aspects of warehouse automation. Additionally, attendees learned about specific applications such as the Picker Robot and the Inventory Tracking Robot, which enhanced object handling and monitoring in dynamic environments.

The UAE's robotics market is on a strong upward path, with projections indicating a market volume of around $360.10 million by 2029, representing a growth rate of 11.02 per cent. This trend is part of a larger regional movement, as the robotics market across the Middle East is expected to reach $2.84 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.74 per cent. This growth underscores the rising adoption of robotic solutions in various sectors, particularly in warehouse operations, where businesses are tackling labor shortages while enhancing fulfilment quality and safety, optimising space utilisation, and increasing throughput. Alexei Filippov, head of global business development, Yango Robotics Alexei Filippov, head of global business development, Yango Robotics, commented: "We were excited to demonstrate how automation can transform warehouses and logistics at GITEX this year. Many businesses still rely on manual processes, resulting in slow order fulfilment, higher costs, and increased safety risks. Our robotics solutions are game-changers, working collaboratively with humans to address these pain points by improving operational efficiency, enhancing inventory accuracy, and minimising labour-intensive tasks that lead to workplace injuries. As the global market shifts toward automation, it isn’t just a competitive advantage, it’s quickly becoming a necessity for staying ahead in the modern supply chain."



Visitors discovered how the technology could be adapted to meet their specific needs and saw the demonstrations firsthand at the Yango Group stand in Hall 3, Stand H3-B20.