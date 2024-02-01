World-renowned motivational speaker Swami Gyanvatsal inspires at Kanz Jewels in Dubai

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 4:02 PM

Kanz Jewels, a prominent jewellery destination, had the honour of hosting the esteemed Swami Gyanvatsal, a globally recognised motivational speaker. The visit, marked by wisdom and inspiration, saw the presence of Anil Dhanak, founder and managing director, Kanz Jewels, who extended a warm welcome to Gyanvatsal.

Gyanvatsal, known for his profound insights and uplifting messages, engaged with the Kanz Jewels team, sharing motivational thoughts and fostering an atmosphere of positivity. The visit highlighted the synergy between spiritual wisdom and the artistry of fine jewellery.

Dhanak expressed gratitude for Gyanvatsal's presence, emphasising the importance of combining spiritual enrichment with the beauty of jewellery. The event was a harmonious blend of spirituality and craftsmanship, leaving a lasting impact on all present.