Winners of the Sixth TRT World Citizen Awards announced

The winners of the sixth edition of the prestigious TRT World Citizen Awards, launched in 2017 under the banner of “Inspiring Positive Change,” were announced at a grand ceremony held in Istanbul. This annual event celebrates individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their communities, amplifying their inspiring stories on a global stage.

Since its inception, the TRT World Citizen Awards have recognised 25 extraordinary individuals from 15 countries, highlighting their selfless efforts and impactful initiatives. This year’s ceremony, hosted by TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, was graced by Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's Presidency's head of communications, along with TRT executives, politicians, NGO leaders, and distinguished guests from culture, arts, media, and academia. Adding a musical touch to the evening, Palestinian singer Ilnur performed his moving compositions, “Wake Up” and “Keep Your Key,” dedicated to Palestine.

Delivering an impassioned speech, Altun emphasised the core mission of the TRT World Citizen initiative: to institutionalise goodness in an era where negativity often dominates. This programme is a testament to how one human’s inspiration and courage can spark change in another," Altun remarked. "By sharing the stories of real-life heroes, we provide a platform for their invaluable contributions to society. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have made this initiative a reality. It is essential that we sustain this mission, passing on the ideal of goodness to future generations. This program stands as a beacon of hope in addressing humanity’s challenges."

In his keynote address, Sobacı highlighted TRT’s unwavering commitment to amplifying the voices of those championing justice and truth. "The TRT World Citizen Awards shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes whose sacrifices often go unnoticed. Their stories of resilience and compassion inspire hope and pave the way for a brighter future,” Sobacı stated. "As Türkiye’s public broadcaster, TRT leverages its extensive global network to bring these impactful narratives to the forefront, championing goodness and justice worldwide."

Sobacı added, "Through 17 television channels, 17 radio channels, digital platforms, and international events, TRT serves as a voice for the marginalized, ensuring their stories reach audiences around the globe. We are proud to represent humanity's collective pursuit of goodness in all that we do." The ceremony celebrated remarkable individuals across various categories. In the "Communicator" category, Azima Dhanjee and Arhum Ishtiaq were recognised for their exceptional contributions. Rana Dajani received the award in the "Educator" category, while Hélène Ba was celebrated in the "Youth" category. The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Steve Sosebee, founder of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF). His unparalleled efforts have saved the lives of thousands of children in war and conflict zones. The prestigious World Citizen of the Year Award was posthumously awarded to Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who tragically lost her life during a protest in Nablus on September 6, 2024. The award was accepted by her father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, on her behalf.

Additionally, a special honor—the TRT Special Award—was presented to Dr. Amani Ballour for her extraordinary leadership in managing a hospital during the Syrian war, embodying courage and resilience in the face of adversity.