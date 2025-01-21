Winners in the 2025 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards announced

Winners in the sixth annual Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, the only awards programme to recognise innovation in the workplace throughout 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa, have been announced.

The awards are sponsored by RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The list of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://MENA.StevieAwards.com.

The 2025 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards have recognised organisations in 14 nations including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates. More than 1,100 nominations in Arabic and English were evaluated in this year’s competition.

Winners were determined by the average scores of 118 professionals worldwide, acting as judges on five juries to recognise innovative apps, achievements, entire organizations, public relations, customer service, human resources, individual professionals, live and virtual events, management, sustainability, technology, thought leadership, and more.

Winners of multiple Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Awards include Abu Dhabi Customs, UAE; Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), UAE; ACTION LABS CONSULTANCY, Bahrain; Al Dhafrah Region Municipality, UAE; DHL Express, multiple locations across the region; Ebebek Mağazacılık A.Ş, Türkiye; General Civil Aviation Authority, UAE; Gulf Agency Co. (Dubai)L.L.C/ GAC, UAE; Insan Charitable Society for the Care of Orphans and Their Mothers, Saudi Arabia; Miral Destinations, UAE; Mobile Communications Company of Iran - MCI, Iran; Ooredoo Group, multiple locations across the region; Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, Saudi Arabia; Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia; Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), UAE; The Fashion Commission, Saudi Arabia; ZIRA Arabia, Saudi Arabia, among others. Stevie winners will be presented their awards at a gala banquet at the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah Hotel in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, February 22. Tickets for the event are now on sale. “We are delighted to recognise the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations across the MENA region in the 2025 edition of the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.

“We look forward to celebrating Stevie winners during our gala event on 22 February in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. The quality of nominations received this year was exceptional. The program has grown every year, showing the vast amount of innovation in the Mena region.”