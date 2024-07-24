Wide Wings Media & Advertisement recognised among top 3 outdoor advertising agencies in UAE

Dr Reem Osman, CEO of Wide Wings Media and Advertisement.

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:50 PM

Wide Wings Media & Advertisement is honoured to be recognised by Tech Behemoths as one of the top 3 outdoor advertising companies in the UAE. This esteemed accolade highlights their innovative spirit and unwavering dedication in a market that saw $240 million in spending in 2022.

"Achieving this recognition underscores the dedication and innovative mindset of our team," said Dr Reem Osman, CEO of Wide Wings Media & Advertisement. "Our mission is to continually energise the UAE with cutting-edge and creative campaigns."

"At Wide Wings Media & Advertisement, we are trailblazers in marketing, consistently pushing the boundaries to create compelling advertising campaigns. Our strategic insights and commitment to excellence have yielded outstanding results for our clients, making this recognition a true testament to our efforts," added Dr Osman.

"With 28 companies offering outdoor advertising services in the UAE, being ranked among the top 3 is a significant milestone for us. Since our inception in January 2020, we have executed numerous successful campaigns and played a pivotal role in the expansion of multiple hospitals across the UAE. Our comprehensive approach to digital media and advertising encompasses out-of-home advertising, social media management, search engine optimisation (SEO), website design and development, and paid media," Dr Reem added.

"We are thrilled by this recognition, which reflects our commitment to delivering excellence in every campaign," added Shahrukh Ahmed, managing director of Wide Wings Media & Advertisement. "Our team's dedication and innovative strategies continue to set us apart in the industry." According to the company, the UAE offers a diverse market, making it an attractive location for businesses to invest in outdoor advertising. Key factors include high visibility due to the country's well-developed infrastructure, a multicultural population, and a robust tourism industry.

For information, visit www.wide-wings.ae.